Flooded Fort Edward church closed May 1; Building to be sold

FORT EDWARD — Turning Point Wesleyan Church has closed as of May 1 after it was unable to recover from a flood in April of last year.
The building is currently under contract to be sold to a person who plans to rent it out, possibly to another church.
In April of last year, heavy rains washed out roads near the hamlet of Fort Miller, where the church was located on the corner of Route 4 and Lock Road. A creek that originates in the Durkeetown area blew out culverts and sent several feet of run-off water into the church building.
After the flood, church members met at various locations including the Fort Miller Reformed Church, the Landmark Inn and the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls. Its most recent sermons have been online as most churches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They were all wonderful hosts, but it just didn’t work,” said the Rev. Dr. James Swanson, head pastor.
The church, which was built in the mid-1940s, had been the home of Turning Point Wesleyan for nearly 75 years. Swanson had been the pastor for 11 years.
“It flooded on April 15, which was last Palm Sunday,” Swanson said. “And we just weren’t able to respond as we needed to.”
The church did not have flood insurance, and the building sustained more than $100,000 in damage, Swanson said. The church received only about $5,000 in insurance, and it wasn’t enough to restore the building for church use.
The church spent the money on dumpsters, mucking out the basements, getting sump pumps working again and turning the electricity back on. The repairs were made in order to sell the building.
“It was a long year, I’ll tell you that,” said Swanson, who also had some health issues this year.
Church members will now join the Vantage Pointe Church in Queensbury, also a Wesleyan church.
“Once this stinking virus breaks,” Swanson said, “we can’t wait to be able to worship there.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
