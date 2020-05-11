Flooded Fort Edward church closed May 1; Building to be sold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT EDWARD — Turning Point Wesleyan Church has closed as of May 1 after it was unable to recover from a flood in April of last year.

The building is currently under contract to be sold to a person who plans to rent it out, possibly to another church.

In April of last year, heavy rains washed out roads near the hamlet of Fort Miller, where the church was located on the corner of Route 4 and Lock Road. A creek that originates in the Durkeetown area blew out culverts and sent several feet of run-off water into the church building.

After the flood, church members met at various locations including the Fort Miller Reformed Church, the Landmark Inn and the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls. Its most recent sermons have been online as most churches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They were all wonderful hosts, but it just didn’t work,” said the Rev. Dr. James Swanson, head pastor.

The church, which was built in the mid-1940s, had been the home of Turning Point Wesleyan for nearly 75 years. Swanson had been the pastor for 11 years.

“It flooded on April 15, which was last Palm Sunday,” Swanson said. “And we just weren’t able to respond as we needed to.”