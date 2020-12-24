Flood watch in effect for Warren, Washington, Saratoga counties

Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are under a flood watch, as rain is set to move into the area Thursday afternoon.

The rain will be heavy at times, with accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. The melting snow and rain could cause urban and flash flooding.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

River flows may increase quickly with some rising above flood stage on Friday, according to an NY-Alert message.

A wind advisory is also in effect through 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high temperature of 45 degrees on Thursday. There will be heavy rain and areas of dense fog at night with the temperature remaining at 45 degrees.

On Christmas Day, there will continue to be heavy rain with a high temperature of 55 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0