Flood watch in effect for Warren, Washington counties

Flood watch is in effect for region

Northern Warren and Washington counties are under a flood watch through Wednesday evening.

Flooding caused by rain, melting snows and ice jams is possible, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

Excess runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams and other low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a slight chance of showers in the morning and then mostly sunny weather. The high temperature will be 51 degrees. Then, the weather will turn much colder on Thursday with sunny skies and a high of only 29 degrees.

