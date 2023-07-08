A flood watch is in effect for much of the Capital Region from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

The watch includes northern Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, the advisory stated.

There is the potential for 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain.

The forecast for the Glens Falls area calls for a high temperature of 81 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 66.

More showers and storms are likely on Monday with a high temperature near 77 and a low of around 63.