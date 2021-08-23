Flood watch ends for Glens Falls region

The Glens Falls region is no longer in a flood watch zone, according to the National Weather Service. Over the weekend, flood watch advisories had been posted for the area until Monday night, but that area of concern has now shifted to the south, east and west of Albany.

Still, intermittent showers and isolated thunderstorms may be heavy enough today to cause rises on area rivers and streams, according to the Weather Service. There may also be some ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding in low-lying areas. Chance of precipitation is 50% today.

Tonight, there is a chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight Wednesday and again between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s on those days, according to the Weather Service forecast.

