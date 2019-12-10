GRANVILLE -- A flood warning has been issued for the Mettawee River in Granville and Whitehall after Monday's rain and snowmelt.
Local emergency services officials said ice that moved downstream was causing water to back up in places, and minor flooding was possible in low-lying areas in North Granville and Whitehall.
The flood warning is in effect until early Tuesday night, as the river was expected to crest by late morning and begin receding this afternoon.
