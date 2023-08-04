The National Weather Service has issued flood and storm warnings from now until 8 or 9 p.m. this evening.
"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the warning says. "Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected in the watch area today, with localized rainfall amounts of up to around 2 inches possible where storms move over the same areas. Rainfall rates could exceed an inch per hour."
The area includes most of Warren and Washington counties along with northern Saratoga County.