The National Weather Service has issued flood and storm warnings from now until 8 or 9 p.m. this evening.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the warning says. "Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected in the watch area today, with localized rainfall amounts of up to around 2 inches possible where storms move over the same areas. Rainfall rates could exceed an inch per hour."