Fleming's trail: On two wheels, librarian pursues late Bond author's visits to region

And she also had a fun encounter with some Harley-Davidson owners, after she wheeled in next to them at a Stewart’s in Elizabethtown.

“I fit right in,” she said with a laugh, adding that the Harley riders graciously posed for a photo with her.

But as a librarian, book lover and Bond lover, she also loved slowly viewing what Fleming would have seen during his research for the book.

“I loved seeing parts of the book come alive,” she said, her already fast-talking voice speeding up a little more.

She talked about how, as a lover of books, she often finds herself wanting to actually be in the books she reads. She has hiked where Bond hiked in “Dr. No,” and visited Bond sites in New York and Las Vegas and soon will do the same in New Orleans.