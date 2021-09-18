Fleming's trail: On two wheels, librarian pursues late Bond author's visits to region

GLENS FALLS
Frieda Toth is a James Bond fanatic who talks about Ian Fleming almost like he’s a friend.
She rattles off facts about the late author’s life and his local ties to Lake George and Saratoga Springs almost like she was here when he was. You may recall a 2018 Post-Star story about her pursuit of Bond landmarks — and basically anything Bond really.
But the Teen Center librarian at Crandall Public Library, who is very comfortable being known around town as a bit zany and eccentric, took her fanaticism to new heights this summer with a three-day motorized scooter trek from Lake George to Montreal and back — all in the name of Bond.
For context, you need to know about Fleming’s 1962 book, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” his ninth novel in the Bond series, which has absolutely nothing to do with the Roger Moore movie of the same title.
The “Spy Who Loved Me” book is set in the Adirondacks and even mentions local landmarks like Storytown U.S.A. (which Fleming called a “babyland nightmare”) and Frontier Town.
Toth provided old news clippings of Fleming saying he loved it here, vacationing in the summers to attend the Saratoga track and visit Lake George.
But it was a character in the book, Vivienne Michel, who provided the inspiration for the scooter trip up Route 9 to Montreal, which she plans to turn into a book.
Becoming Vivienne
As Toth tells it, Michel was trying to get over a love affair gone wrong and was going to travel by Vespa to Florida from Montreal for a new life as a newspaper reporter.
She never made it past Lake George, where the plot thickens and she’s ultimately saved from bad guys by Bond, of course.
Toth has ridden motorcycles, but never a scooter like the Honda she borrowed from a friend for the trek — top speed 45 mph.
“I wanted to see if it realistically could be done,” said Toth, defending her idea like it makes perfect sense. “And it was so much fun to share pictures with Bond fans.”
Toth has almost 800 followers of her Bond-devoted Twitter page (007intheadirondacks), many from England, who she says believed a lot of the landmarks in the book were fictitious.
After having the scooter tuned up at Sportline Honda in Queensbury, which she rollerbladed from Glens Falls to pick up, and after a tutorial on how to ride it by the “kind men” there, she was ready for the excursion north on Aug. 6.
She’s off
To avoid Lake George traffic, she set out at about 6 a.m., a red milk crate strapped to the back for belongings like a tent and clothes. And in a feat of endurance and triumph, she made it to the Canadian border about 12 hours later, with only a few pit stops along the way, one to basically check in at the 1930s era Shamrock Inn in Peru.
After reaching Canada, it was time for some much needed rest, so she headed back south to the Shamrock Inn, a renovated Route 9 motel from yesteryear owned by an equally free-spirited Pennsylvania transplant named Ann-Marie Kelly, who left her career in dentistry during a pandemic to renovate the cabins.
“I love her,” Kelly said of Toth emphatically when reached last week by phone. “She’s very adventurous and not afraid to take on the world. She reminds me of me in a way.”
The two “hit it off immediately,” first when Toth took a ride by car to scout out her route and plan stops, and even more after she arrived on the scooter, Kelly said.
“I was a little scared for her, though, and told her, ‘If you run into any trouble, I’ll come get you,’” she said.
After a well-earned night’s rest at the inn, it was back on the scooter toward Elizabethtown with stops at the Underground Railroad Museum, Ausable Caverns and Ausable Marsh.
Although there were no rooms available at the Halfway House Motel in Elizabethtown, the owner, Steve Cross, had previously told her she could pitch a tent there and she graciously accepted his offer.
After “playing in the river,” she retired early, she said.
It was that night, she said, when the only real negative thing happened on the entire trip. The hours on the scooter were taking a toll.
“As I slept, visions of the road coming at me, and at me, and at me crept into every dream,” she said.
After a less-than-amazing night’s sleep in a tent, she left Elizabethtown in the fog, literal fog, which made riding a little tough. A search for breakfast in Schroon Lake was unsuccessful, which led her to the Black Bear Diner in Pottersville.
She then proceeded to Lake George and to Camp Wiawaka, a retreat for women that was around during Fleming’s time. She went from roughing it in a tent to the lakeside tranquility and fine dining of Wiawaka, and an amazing night’s sleep — devoid of scooter dreams.
Toth joked that had Vivienne Michel gone to Wiawaka instead of getting tangled up with bad guys, she would have enjoyed her Lake George stay much more.
After a hearty breakfast, she toured Lake George village a bit more, trying to see it from the eyes of a tourist. She then checked out of Wiawaka and headed home, very pleased with herself.
Reflecting
Asked about her favorite moments of the trip, Toth quickly mentioned Kelly and her inn in Peru, but she also talked about how she basically became a biker on the trip — despite riding a scooter that some bikers might scoff at.
“I kept getting the international biker sign,” which for the unanointed involves a low wave of the left hand as you pass. “That’s the thing that makes me smile the most.”
And she also had a fun encounter with some Harley-Davidson owners, after she wheeled in next to them at a Stewart’s in Elizabethtown.
“I fit right in,” she said with a laugh, adding that the Harley riders graciously posed for a photo with her.
But as a librarian, book lover and Bond lover, she also loved slowly viewing what Fleming would have seen during his research for the book.
“I loved seeing parts of the book come alive,” she said, her already fast-talking voice speeding up a little more.
She talked about how, as a lover of books, she often finds herself wanting to actually be in the books she reads. She has hiked where Bond hiked in “Dr. No,” and visited Bond sites in New York and Las Vegas and soon will do the same in New Orleans.
“Having been to multiple Bond locations, I would be surprised if Route 9 is not the best-preserved James Bond site in the entire world. And I got to be in it, just as Bond’s heroine did, on a scooter, with the sun on my face and the scent of the Adirondacks surrounding me,” she wrote in a follow-up email. “It was everything I hoped it would be. It was thrilling to see so many unchanged locations, businesses still in the same families as in the 1960s, road signs unchanged, trees taller but otherwise not that different from when the fictional Vivienne Michel went down the road on her Vespa.”
Toth said she’s is hopeful people who came in contact with Fleming when he was in the area will reach out to her to provide anecdotes for her book.
Kathy Naftaly, director of Crandall Public Library, is a big fan of Toth and is very aware of what she brings to the library and to anyone she comes in contact with.
“Her energy and enthusiasm are hard for others to emulate, plus she’s fun to have as a foil in any conversation as she is well-versed in most matters,” she said. “I’m smiling as I think of her curiosity, as it is contagious.”