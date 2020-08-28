Flatiron Building site cleanup progressing in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — The cleanup of the site where the old Flatiron Building stood could be completed as early as October, according to Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith.

The historic building, which had long been a headache for village officials, had partially toppled in May 2018.

The village received a $300,000 grant from the governor’s Regional Economic Development Council for the project. Smith said that the grant requires that the project be done by the end of the year, but it will be done sooner than that.

A parking lot will go where the building stood, according to Smith.

“There’s a topological survey that needs to be done to get a picture of the current landscape. We’ll have to contract out for the next phase, which is laying out a parking area and doing paving,” he said.

The property is located next to the Amtrak station and across from the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department.

The 15,000-square-foot building had been dubbed the Flatiron Building because of its similarity to a New York City landmark. Bricks had been falling from the structure and it was leaning.