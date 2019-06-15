WHITEHALL — A covered pile of rubble and a “Danger Keep Back” sign are all that remain of a Main Street building that partially toppled last May in Whitehall.
But getting rid of the crumbling debris that once comprised the historic Flatiron Building, is taking a lot longer than Whitehall Village officials had previously anticipated.
“Progress is very slow,” said Village Mayor Phil Smith on Thursday afternoon, regarding the complex clean-up.
In December, after being awarded a governor’s Regional Economic Development Council $300,000 award, Smith said that he had hoped to start the costly cleanup in the spring.
Nonetheless, it will likely be in 2020, he said.
“We had go through the process of getting someone to administer the grant,” Smith said, adding that The Chazen Companies was selected.
Chazen has worked with the village on other improvement initiatives, including the administration of $7.5 million in funding for a large scale sewer collection system upgrade and a recent effort to gather community response before developing a comprehensive plan for the village.
According to Smith, they now have a request for proposals out to hire an engineer for the project.
“We estimate this bidding process to be finished in the fall,” Smith said.
For years, the Flat Iron Building, located next to the Amtrak Station and across from the Whitehall Fire Department, had been a safety concern. And village leaders were unable to do anything about the 15,000 square foot vacant building that was buckling and near collapse because the property’s owners, Carl and Sallie Adams, had died.
Last year, Smith declared a State of Emergency, lasting four days, after the building partially collapsed on May 20. At that time, the remainder of the building was demolished, leaving only the building rubble at the location.
Smith said the state grant will cover the cleanup costs that include transporting the materials to a certified landfill in Buffalo and treating the site as if it is contaminated even though EPA testing found no asbestos or evidence of contamination.
“The Department of Labor has strict guidelines,” Smith said in an earlier interview. “Buildings of a certain age have to be treated as if contaminated.”
According to Smith, current plans are to build a parking lot in the space once cleared next spring.
