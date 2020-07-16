FLASHBACK: `Yes, we are living our lives again'

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has a selected a few of his memorable columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over the past two weeks.
The email was at the bottom of my mailbox for the past nine months.
I could not bring myself to delete it.
Kathy Tighe had written me more than a year after I first wrote about her brother, Tim O’Brien.
It happens that way sometimes.
Your words get passed from one family member to another. In this case, Kathy’s mother sent out letters to the family with items of interest: comic strips, recipes and sometimes an article like mine.
Kathy apologized for not knowing when it was written. She said she didn’t pay much attention to the news anymore — “Since 9/11, just too painful.”
Her brother Tim worked for Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of Tower One.
Her husband Steve Tighe worked there, too.
“On that day, we lost two fathers of seven children (ages 13 to 6 months),” she wrote back in December. Four of the children were hers.
She said she was glad I had visited the new museum and told me about how she and her father decided to be interviewed for the new museum and how worthwhile it was.
“Because if you listen, you hear a story — a story of a brother, father, husband ... .”
But here is why I kept the email.
“Yes, we are living our lives again,” Kathy wrote in December. “The ‘baby’ is a freshman in high school playing soccer like her dad, and basketball like Uncle Tim. My parents continue to attend the games of the grandchildren (24 of them) as they did for Tim and the rest of the brood. Evil tried to destroy our family, but I am happy to say it did not succeed.”
Yeah, I know you are tearing up right now, because I did, too.
I stumbled on the email earlier this week while cleaning out my mailbox. Only this time, I decided I had something to say.
I wrote Kathy that her note stayed with me these past nine months, that despite the devastating events all those years ago, it was inspiring to see the hope and passion about life going on, and about her youngest playing ball like her father and uncle.
I told her that I will be thinking of her family this year on the 15th anniversary, and I told her that there are many other people thinking about her family as well, even if they don’t know them.
I also told her I hoped my message did not cause further pain, because I don’t know how anyone deals with such a tragedy and its aftermath.
A couple hours later, she wrote back.
“It does not cause further pain at all,” she wrote. “To the contrary, I find it rather comforting to know that our loved ones are remembered.”
She continued:
“This time of year is always anxiety-provoking, but we attend the various services, we keep in mind the devastation brought upon our entire country that day, and make peace with the fact that all the lives lost will live on through the next generation. It is up to us to educate the young and tell the stories of those lost.
“As my wonderful dad says,” Kathy continued, “‘faith, family, friends — in that order — is all you need to live a happy life.’”
I don’t think you can say it much better than that.
