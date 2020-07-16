FLASHBACK: `Yes, we are living our lives again'

“Because if you listen, you hear a story — a story of a brother, father, husband ... .”

But here is why I kept the email.

“Yes, we are living our lives again,” Kathy wrote in December. “The ‘baby’ is a freshman in high school playing soccer like her dad, and basketball like Uncle Tim. My parents continue to attend the games of the grandchildren (24 of them) as they did for Tim and the rest of the brood. Evil tried to destroy our family, but I am happy to say it did not succeed.”

Yeah, I know you are tearing up right now, because I did, too.

I stumbled on the email earlier this week while cleaning out my mailbox. Only this time, I decided I had something to say.

I wrote Kathy that her note stayed with me these past nine months, that despite the devastating events all those years ago, it was inspiring to see the hope and passion about life going on, and about her youngest playing ball like her father and uncle.

I told her that I will be thinking of her family this year on the 15th anniversary, and I told her that there are many other people thinking about her family as well, even if they don’t know them.