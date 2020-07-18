FLASHBACK: Twists and turns on the way to normal

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley retired on July 17. This is the last of his most memorable columns he selected from from his 32 years at The Post-Star, and perhaps the one that means the most to him.
For a while, I was counting the trips to Burlington ... 8, 9, 10 ... as they piled up over the past six months. Then one Friday, I began focusing on the last trip.
That was Friday.
The first trip was in September. The doctor there confirmed my wife, Gillian, had ovarian cancer. She is only 53. That was a Tuesday. They did the surgery Thursday.
The doctor removed a grapefruit-sized tumor and four days later she was released from the hospital. Chemotherapy began a few weeks later and we began our ritual.
Two weeks on, then three weeks off.
Then repeat.
It was how we began many of our weekends.
It is a beautiful drive through the Vermont countryside to get to Burlington. It takes two hours if you don’t get stuck behind a farm tractor or a slow-moving tractor-trailer. The treatment takes about six hours, sometimes longer, and we often did not get home until after dark.
After the dread of that first trip, the drive became routine. After a few weeks, I started looking forward to the trip, which I thought a bit odd. The two hours in the car became our time. Sometimes, we hardly said a word. Often, we talked continuously. It was a time for us that had slipped away over the years, but maybe more importantly, it was an acknowledgement we were in this together.
When I am stuck for an idea to write a column, I ask myself a simple question: What is bothering you; what are you thinking about? Over the past six months, it was often the trip to Burlington, or more specifically, the aftermath, which often left Gillian weak and very sick. I knew she would not want me to write about it, that she would not be comfortable as the heroine of another story about the life-and-death battle with cancer.
So six months later, the darkness of that September surgery has lifted. Upon reflection, it is odd how quickly the battle becomes part of the routine, part of the regular rhythms of life. It was as if those trips to Burlington were trips for groceries.
So as we prepared for that last trip, I knew what I wanted to write about.
It was Gillian and what she had done for me and our 16-year-old son Joseph over the past six months.
She made it seem easy. She made it seem normal, so ho-hum what she was going through, and that allowed us to go on with our lives. That was a great gift.
Gillian is a pediatric nurse at Albany Medical Center. She often handles chemotherapy treatments for kids. Over the past six months, she earned instant credibility with the kids. She had an in with them, a connection — she didn’t have any hair, either.
She could relate to their symptoms, and, I’m sure, their fears. They could compare the ports buried beneath their skin where they pour in the drugs.
Often, there were back-to-back 12-hour shifts at the hospital, followed by another trip to Burlington.
Somehow she did it.
Last week, before the last trip to Burlington, we decided to run out and buy a new lawn sprinkler. It was one of those perfect spring evenings and as I backed the car out of the garage, Gillian realized she did not have the hat she usually wears to cover up what’s left of her hair.
I told her I would wait for her to get it.
She paused a second and said she didn’t need it.
A few minutes later, in the beautiful twilight of that spring evening, we walked hand-in-hand into the big-box store.
This is who she is now.
This is who we are.
Ken Tingley is the former editor of The Post-Star.</&box_em>
