FLASHBACK: Twists and turns on the way to normal

When I am stuck for an idea to write a column, I ask myself a simple question: What is bothering you; what are you thinking about? Over the past six months, it was often the trip to Burlington, or more specifically, the aftermath, which often left Gillian weak and very sick. I knew she would not want me to write about it, that she would not be comfortable as the heroine of another story about the life-and-death battle with cancer.

So six months later, the darkness of that September surgery has lifted. Upon reflection, it is odd how quickly the battle becomes part of the routine, part of the regular rhythms of life. It was as if those trips to Burlington were trips for groceries.

So as we prepared for that last trip, I knew what I wanted to write about.

It was Gillian and what she had done for me and our 16-year-old son Joseph over the past six months.

She made it seem easy. She made it seem normal, so ho-hum what she was going through, and that allowed us to go on with our lives. That was a great gift.

Gillian is a pediatric nurse at Albany Medical Center. She often handles chemotherapy treatments for kids. Over the past six months, she earned instant credibility with the kids. She had an in with them, a connection — she didn’t have any hair, either.