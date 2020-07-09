FLASHBACK: Scrapbook puts us on the same page

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has selected a few of his favorite columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over the next two weeks.
With my son giddy behind the wheel after passing his driver’s test this week, I informed him he had some reading to do.
“What do you mean?” he asked.
“You have to read the scrapbook,” I said. “You’re not going anywhere alone in this car until you read the scrapbook.”
He nodded. He knew.
My son has grown up differently from his peers, because his father works at a newspaper and was trying to make a difference in the war on underage drinking.
He was only 6 when I started the scrapbook after a series of horrific car accidents in which underage drinking was involved claimed the lives of 10 young people. That led to The Post-Star’s series, “Cost of Fun: Stories of underage drinking.” It was published in May 2004.
Before we even started the series, I had begun pasting photos of totaled automobiles; along with bold headlines of death, destruction and tragedy and an aftermath in which young people went to jail and shattered families grieved and were never the same.
I’ve written about the scrapbook before, often after another tragedy had claimed another life. I would review its contents, its intent for my own son and lament there was no shortage of material to fill its pages.
As he got older, my son learned about the scrapbook as I lectured about underage drinking and the terrible tragedies we were writing about in the newspaper.
He listened, but said little.
One time, I took him to Washington County Court, where I was speaking about the many tragedies my newspaper had covered and about the scrapbook I was keeping for my son. He sat in the front row, listening intently, but I never knew what he was thinking.
This past summer, I heard from a friend whose granddaughter worked with my son at the amusement park. She passed on a story she heard about my son in an email.
She said a group of teens were sitting around at work and talking about drinking and my son had exclaimed, “My dad would put me on the front page of the newspaper if I ever was caught drinking.”
She said he paused, and said even more seriously, “And my dad does not kid around.”
My message seemed to be getting through.
The premise for the scrapbook was simple. The day my son got his driver’s license, and asked to borrow the car for the first time, I would hand him the scrapbook, tell him to make himself comfortable, and when he had finished reading he could come get the car keys.
I hoped the scrapbook, filled with victims from neighboring towns — and real people his own age — would make an impact on him. Frankly, I hoped it would scar him for life.
When we sat down for dinner the night my son got his license, he told me he had been reading the scrapbook for the past hour.
“You know what really gets me,” he said. “It’s not the photos of the wrecked cars. They are bad and all, but it’s the photos of the kids. They are my age. Some of them were only 16, like me.”
“They will always be 16,” I said.
I am hopeful the scrapbook has made an impact, but I know I am not out of the woods yet. At some point, he will be tempted at a party or dance, by his own curiosity, and the memory of the scrapbook will fade. I just hope its lessons do not.
Later that evening before he went to bed, my son brought up the scrapbook again.
“The thing that really got me is that you took the time to cut out every one of those articles over the past 10 years and put them all in the scrapbook,” he said.
“And why do you think I did that?” I asked.
“To save my life,” he said.
