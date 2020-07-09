FLASHBACK: Scrapbook puts us on the same page

As he got older, my son learned about the scrapbook as I lectured about underage drinking and the terrible tragedies we were writing about in the newspaper.

He listened, but said little.

One time, I took him to Washington County Court, where I was speaking about the many tragedies my newspaper had covered and about the scrapbook I was keeping for my son. He sat in the front row, listening intently, but I never knew what he was thinking.

This past summer, I heard from a friend whose granddaughter worked with my son at the amusement park. She passed on a story she heard about my son in an email.

She said a group of teens were sitting around at work and talking about drinking and my son had exclaimed, “My dad would put me on the front page of the newspaper if I ever was caught drinking.”

She said he paused, and said even more seriously, “And my dad does not kid around.”

My message seemed to be getting through.

The premise for the scrapbook was simple. The day my son got his driver’s license, and asked to borrow the car for the first time, I would hand him the scrapbook, tell him to make himself comfortable, and when he had finished reading he could come get the car keys.