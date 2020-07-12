FLASHBACK: McDonald breaks ranks and votes for change

Last Election Day, secure in an impending landslide re-election, he spoke passionately of a Legislature that had become a snake pit of downstate vipers. He said he expected more from members of the state Senate beyond serving themselves.

When you are trying to make deals with the guys on the other side of the aisle, questioning their ethics and morality is not the way to win hearts and minds.

But that is Roy McDonald.

This week, he raised the stakes considerably. It is one thing to call out a fellow senator when the cops are at the door, and quite another to stand nearly alone on an issue that many elected officials run from.

Roy McDonald, representing a district where many constituents are so far right they would never make a left turn, announced he was voting for gay marriage.

He did it with classic McDonald flair.

He said he was tired of Republican-Democrat politics. He said they could take this job and shove it if the people didn’t like it. He even dropped an exasperated F-bomb.