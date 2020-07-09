FLASHBACK: Making a difference, a half a world away

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has a selected a few of his memorable columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over the next two weeks.
Sometimes, hope comes from half a world a way, unsolicited, in a simple e-mail.
"Right now I'm in the mountains of Afghanistan," the message began. I received it just before Thanksgiving.
The author is 22-year-old Pfc. Bryce Crandall. He is from Lake George, but he is currently serving with a heavy armored division in the Wardak province of Afghanistan.
"I realize this is late in the game, but I just had this idea on guard duty and I wanted to know if you could help me," the message continued.
On guard duty.
The image of some lonely soldier late at night manning his post is a powerful one. It leads you, prematurely in this case, to wonder what we can do for him.
"I'm in the Army and I won't be home for Christmas. That's just my reality," wrote Bryce. "Far worse, however, is the reality that a lot of families in our area are going to have to suffer without during this holiday season. That shouldn't be. I think we should start a charity for needy families this Christmas. I know between myself, friends and family we could come up with a couple thousand dollars, but I'm confident with a legitimate push on your Web site and in your paper we could raise a lot of money to help a lot of people enjoy Christmas in this rough economic climate."
I was a little stunned.
Some kid in the cold mountains of Afghanistan was more worried about families and kids back home than his own hide.
It's enough to kick the "bah, humbug" out of even the most cynical.
It is easy to become disillusioned about our priorities as we see even Thanksgiving, the last bastion of the true family dinner, turned into just another day for big box stores and blowout sales.
Bryce said he had his parents, Chris and Katy, to thank for this idea. He said they have always been "pretty charitable" through the family business, Crandall Excavating, but in a quiet way.
"Pops has the philosophy that a simple thank you note from the actual beneficiary is better than pamphlets, plaques and widespread recognition and all the hoopla that comes with it," wrote Bryce. "That's where I'm coming from."
I called up Chris and Katy and told Katy about my e-mails with Bryce and his idea to help some people back home. Katy wasn't surprised at all. Right then and there, she volunteered to do anything she could to help the cause. Just tell her what needs to be done, she said.
Bryce didn't really have a plan and neither do I. He just wanted to do some good. He suggested we pick a local charity and get the paper to provide a media blitz. Between that, and word of mouth, we could all make the world a little better this holiday season.
Of course, that's what Bryce is already doing, just in Afghanistan.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
