FLASHBACK: Making a difference, a half a world away
Flashback

FLASHBACK: Making a difference, a half a world away

From the Editor Ken Tingley flashback columns series
Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has a selected a few of his memorable columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over the next two weeks.

Sometimes, hope comes from half a world a way, unsolicited, in a simple e-mail.

"Right now I'm in the mountains of Afghanistan," the message began. I received it just before Thanksgiving.

The author is 22-year-old Pfc. Bryce Crandall. He is from Lake George, but he is currently serving with a heavy armored division in the Wardak province of Afghanistan.

"I realize this is late in the game, but I just had this idea on guard duty and I wanted to know if you could help me," the message continued.

On guard duty.

The image of some lonely soldier late at night manning his post is a powerful one. It leads you, prematurely in this case, to wonder what we can do for him.

"I'm in the Army and I won't be home for Christmas. That's just my reality," wrote Bryce. "Far worse, however, is the reality that a lot of families in our area are going to have to suffer without during this holiday season. That shouldn't be. I think we should start a charity for needy families this Christmas. I know between myself, friends and family we could come up with a couple thousand dollars, but I'm confident with a legitimate push on your Web site and in your paper we could raise a lot of money to help a lot of people enjoy Christmas in this rough economic climate."

I was a little stunned.

Some kid in the cold mountains of Afghanistan was more worried about families and kids back home than his own hide.

It's enough to kick the "bah, humbug" out of even the most cynical.

It is easy to become disillusioned about our priorities as we see even Thanksgiving, the last bastion of the true family dinner, turned into just another day for big box stores and blowout sales.

Bryce said he had his parents, Chris and Katy, to thank for this idea. He said they have always been "pretty charitable" through the family business, Crandall Excavating, but in a quiet way.

"Pops has the philosophy that a simple thank you note from the actual beneficiary is better than pamphlets, plaques and widespread recognition and all the hoopla that comes with it," wrote Bryce. "That's where I'm coming from."

I called up Chris and Katy and told Katy about my e-mails with Bryce and his idea to help some people back home. Katy wasn't surprised at all. Right then and there, she volunteered to do anything she could to help the cause. Just tell her what needs to be done, she said.

Bryce didn't really have a plan and neither do I. He just wanted to do some good. He suggested we pick a local charity and get the paper to provide a media blitz. Between that, and word of mouth, we could all make the world a little better this holiday season.

Of course, that's what Bryce is already doing, just in Afghanistan.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

Inside the flashback

Nov. 30, 2010

It is not often you get to see your work make a tangible difference, but that was the case after I received an email from a young soldier from Lake George who was serving in Afghanistan.

He wasn't going to be home for Christmas, but he wanted to do some good. I wrote the column about Bryce Crandall’s idea to help other people, and then reached out to his mom. She got an account set up at a local bank — “A soldier’s wish” — to help families in need at Christmas, and I spread the word with a second column where Katy Crandall shared this email from Bryce:

“I gotta be quick 'cause I had to get special permission to use the computer,” Bryce wrote from Afghanistan. “Here’s what I need you to do. Get a hold of Ken, tell him what’s up and that I did get a chance to read his article and it was spot on. Then just pick a local charity of some kind, food, clothes, adopt-a-family, whatever and let him know. See if you can get a sort of Post-Star sponsored charity drive going.”

But here’s what grabbed me by the throat:

“Go ahead and take $500 from my account to start it off,” Bryce told his mom. The second column told readers how they could donate. After Christmas, I contacted Katy again and she told me that she had received approximately $7,000 from local people and she had donated it to local charities.

— Ken Tingley

