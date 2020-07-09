FLASHBACK: Making a difference, a half a world away

I was a little stunned.

Some kid in the cold mountains of Afghanistan was more worried about families and kids back home than his own hide.

It's enough to kick the "bah, humbug" out of even the most cynical.

It is easy to become disillusioned about our priorities as we see even Thanksgiving, the last bastion of the true family dinner, turned into just another day for big box stores and blowout sales.

Bryce said he had his parents, Chris and Katy, to thank for this idea. He said they have always been "pretty charitable" through the family business, Crandall Excavating, but in a quiet way.

"Pops has the philosophy that a simple thank you note from the actual beneficiary is better than pamphlets, plaques and widespread recognition and all the hoopla that comes with it," wrote Bryce. "That's where I'm coming from."

I called up Chris and Katy and told Katy about my e-mails with Bryce and his idea to help some people back home. Katy wasn't surprised at all. Right then and there, she volunteered to do anything she could to help the cause. Just tell her what needs to be done, she said.