FLASHBACK: 'Love you to the moon and back'

She was the only one in that boat to testify against West.

“This is a love story of a mother and a daughter,” Karen said with steely eyes, as if it’s all she has left.

It’s the last thing you would expect out of this boating tragedy, especially after hearing a story of an artistic young woman who dropped out of college, got hooked on heroin and overdosed twice while being at the center of a horrific boating accident that left the community disgusted by the young people who ran away.

“I’m tired of going to funerals and wakes,” Karen said, again trying to explain, trying to find some meaning in her story and her daughter’s life.

You try to nail down the specifics of when and how this started, but Karen jumps from one thought to the next, sometimes overwhelmed by the tears, distracted by something written in a letter, the past and future mashed together in a confusing sob.

Then she stops and stares a hole through you with those piercing eyes.

“She was clean and sober for two years,” Karen says slowly, deliberately. It isn’t so much a statement as a haunting question that can never be answered, the “why” lingering in the air.