FLASHBACK: Husband's impossible choice goes far beyond the law

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has a selected a few of his memorable columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over those two weeks.

Willard F. Skellie of Glens Falls pled guilty to manslaughter last week for helping his wife to commit suicide.

What would you have done?

Willard is 69. His wife, Kathy, was 59. She had been suffering from mental illness for years and had attempted suicide in the past. She rarely left her room because of panic attacks, so she finally asked her husband to help her.

Can you imagine the conversation?

Can you imagine the back and forth, the angst, the agony, the tears?

I don’t think it was a short conversation. How could it be? I suspect it went on for weeks, maybe months, until Willard finally relented and bought her a 12-gauge shotgun.

Marriage is difficult, but it was never supposed to be this difficult.

Willard said his wife had been despondent, and she was in mental anguish. I imagine Willard changed the subject, stalled and did everything he could in hopes she would change her mind, that she might see a reason to live.