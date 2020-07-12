FLASHBACK: Husband's impossible choice goes far beyond the law

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has a selected a few of his memorable columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over those two weeks.
Willard F. Skellie of Glens Falls pled guilty to manslaughter last week for helping his wife to commit suicide.
What would you have done?
Willard is 69. His wife, Kathy, was 59. She had been suffering from mental illness for years and had attempted suicide in the past. She rarely left her room because of panic attacks, so she finally asked her husband to help her.
Can you imagine the conversation?
Can you imagine the back and forth, the angst, the agony, the tears?
I don’t think it was a short conversation. How could it be? I suspect it went on for weeks, maybe months, until Willard finally relented and bought her a 12-gauge shotgun.
Marriage is difficult, but it was never supposed to be this difficult.
Willard said his wife had been despondent, and she was in mental anguish. I imagine Willard changed the subject, stalled and did everything he could in hopes she would change her mind, that she might see a reason to live.
But eventually, Willard showed Kathy how to use the shotgun. He reviewed the details step by step while she took notes on a scrap of paper.
He later tampered with the first two rounds, hoping she would never get to the third.
He gave her the gun on a Friday afternoon this past December before going hunting. When he returned that night, he didn’t check on her.
Maybe he couldn’t bring himself to check.
He got up the next morning and went hunting again. When he returned mid-morning, he forced his way into her locked bedroom and found her dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
The police found inconsistencies with Willard’s story and asked him to take a lie detector test.
He failed.
Willard was not a criminal.
He admitted he bought the gun for Kathy and showed her how to use it. He admitted he picked up the notes she took when he showed her how to use the gun. He also picked up a suicide note before police arrived.
Section 125.15 of the New York State Penal Code states you can be charged with manslaughter in the second degree if you intentionally cause or aid another person to commit suicide. It is a felony.
Willard was charged. He couldn’t make the $100,000 bail and spent 25 days in Warren County Jail. He was facing up to 15 years in state prison.
This past week, Willard faced Judge John Hall and quietly answered questions in court.
His children pleaded for leniency. They told the judge Willard loved Kathy.
There had also been an outpouring of community support for Willard.
What would you have done?
We suspect the judge asked himself that question, too.
Judge Hall put Willard on interim probation for a year with a requirement he perform 1,000 hours of community service, about six months worth of work. If he completes the community service, Hall will impose a 5-year term of probation.
Willard did break the law, but I doubt anyone believes Willard Skellie is a criminal, or a threat to society.
I think we all can agree it’s up to a power much higher than the New York courts to decide if what Willard did was right or wrong.
One thing is for sure: The man has been through enough.
