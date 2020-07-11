FLASHBACK: George Champion touched so many lives

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has a selected a few of his memorable columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over the next two weeks.
It was social media that carried the word of George Champion’s death Monday (Dec. 14, 2015) and the tributes were like the man himself — kind, simple and eloquent.
It was a stream of goodwill recognizing someone who turned a simple, mundane task — collecting tickets at the door of the Civic Center — into a community institution.
The expressions were short but on the mark:
“He epitomized class.”
“A real gentleman.”
“What a joy he was.”
“Welcoming.”
“So special.”
“A wonderful man.”
“One of the sweetest persons I ever met.”
For those of us who always entered the Civic Center through George’s door, our hearts hang heavy this day.
No event was complete unless you entered through George’s door. He knew everyone’s name.
Over 30 years, he watched us all grow up, sharing the great triumphs and horrendous defeats of our sporting community. But it was more than that.
I carried my son through George’s door when he was a baby. By the time George retired, my son could look him in the eye.
Over the years, George found his way into this space more than once. Looking back, I was surprised how many times he was mentioned.
For me, perhaps for our community, he symbolized a link to a time before social media.
George was the original social media.
The Civic Center was where we “liked” each other and shared our daily lives.
I quoted George often that the Civic Center was our community’s “meeting place.” It was where we came together as one.
I suspect those who lobbied to close the Civic Center, or who hope the current coalition fails, never walked through George’s door and never saw his dazzling smile of hope and possibility.
It was just five years ago that city officials dedicated George Champion Way at the Civic Center.
It has to be the first time in the annals of honors that anyone was given their own doorway.
On that December evening with George in a wheelchair, some 50 people from all facets of the community crammed together in that doorway, thanking George for what he gave to our community.
Call it heart, or maybe soul, but it obviously made our community special.
That one single person could personify it was remarkable.
I’m reminded at this time of year of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” when Clarence the angel tells George Bailey, “Strange isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around it leaves an awful hole.”
George Champion was the man who touched so many other lives.
Who brought so many smiles to so many faces?
Who made us pause in our rush to get to our seats, and acknowledge we were part of something a little bit bigger than the event at hand.
Who was this simple man who touched so many people?
I’d like to think he was my friend.
But like countless other people in our community, I only knew him at the door of the Civic Center. We never shared a meal, or a round of golf or a conversation in one of our living rooms.
Yet, remarkably, his passing leaves us all with an awful hole.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley
