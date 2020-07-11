FLASHBACK: George Champion touched so many lives

Inside the flashback

Dec. 16, 2015

George Champion took a job taking tickets when the Glens Falls Civic Center opened. He parlayed that simple task into legendary status by being the face of civility in “Hometown, USA.” He had his own door, and if you were going to have the full experience for any event at the Civic Center, you had to go through George’s door on the right-hand side of the Civic Center entrance — George’s door.

I took my baby boy through that door in 1996, and before George retired, they could look each other in the eye.

When his hip finally gave out and George retired, I said he needed to be honored. People in the city agreed and they named the entryway for George’s door “Champion Way.” In the annals of arenas, has there ever been an entryway named after a ticket-taker?

George was that special. He made games at the Civic Center special. And when he died, it was a day of heartbreak for all of us, and a reminder that we should be nicer to each other.

— Ken Tingley