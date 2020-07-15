FLASHBACK: An American journey

“I think if you were born in the United States that you don’t see it,” said Gunta. “I don’t want to say you take it for granted, but I don’t think you see it.”

I think Gunta is right.

Liberals are fighting conservatives, few have faith in our leaders and many wonder why the rest of the world seems to despise us. We’re a culture that is collectively shaking its head and wondering what happened.

Maybe it’s not what we didn’t see but what Gunta did see that frees her love of country in ways we can never imagine. Maybe it’s because Gunta and her family had to work for this life a little harder.

She takes us back to her childhood as a slight, curly-haired blond girl living in the port city of Liepja in Latvia.

Her 60 years here have left her with only the hint of an accent. Her story is rich in detail with dates, places and sometimes even times. Her words paint a home movie, a childhood portrait that is simply a nightmare.

One of her first memories is as a 5-year-old who wondered why her father was digging the underground trench in the backyard.

“He knew it was coming,” she says.