FLASHBACK: An American journey

Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He has a selected a few of his memorable columns from his 32 years at The Post-Star to run over two weeks.
WHITEHALL
She is 73, her hair pure white and as she leans back into the hard-backed chair in her living room, Gunta Krasts Voutyras wants you to know about her love of America.
And we need to hear it.
Especially now.
Especially after another ugly congressional election made both candidates look bad and discouraged the rest of us.
Oust Oprah and give Gunta a television show to broadcast the story of her life.
She arrived by ship on March 12, 1949, at 7:30 in the evening.
“I can’t possibly express the feeling of seeing all those lights,” said Gunta about the view of Boston Harbor that night. “We all stayed up all night wondering what our new lives were going to be like, if our parents would get jobs and how we would learn the language.”
Sixty years later, it is a date she still cherishes.
That is the message that Gunta wants you to know, now more than ever.
“I don’t ever want to hear anything negative about this country,” Gunta says. “All of us who came here, it was a privilege.
“I think if you were born in the United States that you don’t see it,” said Gunta. “I don’t want to say you take it for granted, but I don’t think you see it.”
I think Gunta is right.
Liberals are fighting conservatives, few have faith in our leaders and many wonder why the rest of the world seems to despise us. We’re a culture that is collectively shaking its head and wondering what happened.
Maybe it’s not what we didn’t see but what Gunta did see that frees her love of country in ways we can never imagine. Maybe it’s because Gunta and her family had to work for this life a little harder.
She takes us back to her childhood as a slight, curly-haired blond girl living in the port city of Liepja in Latvia.
Her 60 years here have left her with only the hint of an accent. Her story is rich in detail with dates, places and sometimes even times. Her words paint a home movie, a childhood portrait that is simply a nightmare.
One of her first memories is as a 5-year-old who wondered why her father was digging the underground trench in the backyard.
“He knew it was coming,” she says.
Latvia was in a literal crossfire during World War II between the Soviets to the north and the Germans to the south. Gunta’s port city, hard by the Baltic Sea, was one of the first captured by the Nazis after Germany began its war with the Soviet Union.
Gunta tells you of a childhood spent running to the underground trench her father had dug to keep them safe from the Soviet bombers.
Children quickly learned survival skills.
“When the moon was out we knew the bombers were coming,” said Gunta. “When it was overcast, we knew we were safe.”
The Nazis quickly exterminated 7,000 Jews. They rounded up men in the city and took them away by train.
Gunta quietly tells about the night the Nazi officer appeared at the door in 1942. She can still see his youthful face, blond hair, shiny boots and terrifying blue eyes.
“They had picked up my father in town and were taking him away and they brought him home to say goodbye,” Gunta said. “Can you imagine?”
The answer is obvious. We cannot imagine that in this country.
Gunta lives in a simple apartment in Whitehall now. She gave up the family home on Lake Champlain several years ago after her mother died at age 94. She gets by on a small online business. She has written a novel and had an essay published in a recent book by Hugh Downs on what it means to be an American. Her essay is one of the few not written by a celebrity.
After three months, Gunta’s father had not returned.
She remembers her grandmother imploring her mother to move on, saying her husband probably was not coming back.
Can you imagine?
The family was rounded up with other families and loaded into cattle cars. They rode for days and were finally relocated in Germany where they were put to work in a small factory that made parts for airplanes.
Enemy aircraft sometimes strafed their town and Gunta’s sister was shot in the leg.
When the war ended, Gunta would go out on the Autobahn and show people a photo of her father and ask if anyone had seen him.
By some miracle, Gunta’s father found his way back from Italy where he had been doing forced labor.
“It was a one in a million shot,” said Gunta.
Four years later, her entire family immigrated to the United States just days before a mass deportation of Latvians to Siberia in the Soviet Union.
Her family settled in the Bronx, then Long Island and eventually her father and mother moved into an old home on Lake Champlain.
After her father died, Gunta moved here to take care of her mother.
“I feel that those of us that have been allowed to come here have to pay respect to the bread and butter we have been allowed to eat,” said Gunta. “Without this country, I would have ended up some miserable creature in Europe.”
We should all pay attention to what Gunta has to say.
Gunta gets up out of her chair and brings you her citizenship papers that are more than just legal documents. They are framed like a college diploma and hang on the wall.
You can see the pride.
Sixty years here and she tells you she never, ever wants to return to Latvia.
This is the country she is proud to call her home.
It is a good thing for us to remember, too.
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.