Flash flood watch, wind advisory issued due to tropical storm

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service at Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the East Coast.

The flash flood watch is scheduled through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Essex, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and counties just north of New York City.

A wind advisory is also in effect from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 mph. Damaging winds are possible which may result in isolated power outages.

Heavy rainfall will impact the region starting Tuesday morning with 2 to 4 inches possible with up to 6 inches in isolated areas. Rainfall rates of an inch an hour are possible late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall rates may cause localized flash flooding in small streams and creeks and areas of poor drainage.

Once the storm moves out on Wednesday, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s will return for the remainder of the week.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 0