Flash flood watch remains in effect, no damage reported overnight

A flash flood watch remains in effect Thursday for much of the Glens Falls area, but with the exception of a few power outages, no storm-related trouble has been reported as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred soak the region.

The storm moved in late Wednesday and is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain before clearing out Thursday night. Some local rain totals are expected to be higher, according to the National Weather Service.

National Grid is reporting only a handful of outages in Queensbury, but power is expected to be restored by early Thursday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No road closures or flooding of state roads has been reported because of the storm, according to 511ny.org.

Warren County Emergency Services and Washington County Public Safety have also received no reports of storm damage.

Don Lehman, a spokesman for Emergency Services, said the Hudson River levels are up, but streams had dropped over the past 10 days, so they were able to absorb additional rainfall.

The flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.