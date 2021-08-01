 Skip to main content
Flash flood watch issued for region
Flash flood watch issued for region

A flash flood watch has been issued for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

The watch will be in effect through late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

About a half-inch to 1 inch of rain has fallen in some of these areas and more is expected.

The current conditions and rain from showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding. Rivers and streams may rise quickly.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Monday with a high temperature of 76 degrees.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

