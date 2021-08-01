Flash flood watch issued for region

A flash flood watch has been issued for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

The watch will be in effect through late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About a half-inch to 1 inch of rain has fallen in some of these areas and more is expected.

The current conditions and rain from showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding. Rivers and streams may rise quickly.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Monday with a high temperature of 76 degrees.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.