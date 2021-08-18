Flash flood watch issued for Glens Falls region

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the Capital Region through Thursday night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through the region.
Heavy rain is expected to track into the region Wednesday night and drop as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain throughout Thursday, with some local rain totals expected to be even higher, according to the National Weather Service.
The rains will result in standing water in low-lying areas, and rivers and streams may quickly rise, resulting in flooding. Rain totals in some places are expected to be even higher, according to the National Weather Service.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Wednesday, directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of the weather system entering the region. The storm is also expected to affect the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to monitor the storm and take action to prevent damage and flooding.
“State agencies are in contact with and ready to assist local governments with whatever they may need,” Cuomo said in a statement. “As the storm approaches, I am urging anyone within these areas to keep a close eye on the weather and take action now to prevent damage or injury from flooding conditions.”
Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle. The storm weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday, but still dumped heavy rains in the southern states.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.