Flash flood watch issued for Glens Falls region

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the Capital Region through Thursday night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through the region.

Heavy rain is expected to track into the region Wednesday night and drop as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain throughout Thursday, with some local rain totals expected to be even higher, according to the National Weather Service.

The rains will result in standing water in low-lying areas, and rivers and streams may quickly rise, resulting in flooding. Rain totals in some places are expected to be even higher, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Wednesday, directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of the weather system entering the region. The storm is also expected to affect the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to monitor the storm and take action to prevent damage and flooding.