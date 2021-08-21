Flash flood watch issued ahead of Hurricane Henri's arrival

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a flash flood watch for much of the Glens Falls region as Hurricane Henri continues to inch closer to the region.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with localized amounts of up to 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch, in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through early Monday evening, applies to most of the Capital Region, including southeast portions of Warren County, southern portions of Washington County and northern portions of Saratoga County. On Sunday morning, the Weather Service extended the flood watch period from Monday morning until early Monday evening.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the Capital Region ahead of the storm, which is expected to make landfall on Long Island and southern Connecticut on Sunday evening.

The region was inundated this past week when the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped nearly 3 inches of rain in some locations.

No storm-related damage or flooding was reported, but river levels are up, prompting concerns about flooding this time around.