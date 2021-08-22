Flash flood watch issued ahead of Henri's arrival

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a flash flood watch for much of the Glens Falls region as Tropical Storm Henri continues to inch closer to the region.
Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Sunday.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches are expected, with localized amounts of up to 6 to 10 inches possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires, according to the National Weather Service.
The flood watch, in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through early Monday evening, applies to most of the Capital Region, including southeast portions of Warren County, southern portions of Washington County and northern portions of Saratoga County. On Sunday morning, the Weather Service extended the flood watch period from Monday morning until early Monday evening.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the Capital Region and other parts of the state ahead of the storm, which is expected to make landfall on Long Island and southern Connecticut on Sunday evening.
The region was inundated this past week when the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped nearly 3 inches of rain in some locations.
No storm-related damage or flooding was reported, but river levels are up, prompting concerns about flooding this time around.
Smaller streams and creeks could rise rapidly, and urban flooding is possible in low-lying areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Utility companies have mobilized crews in preparation for widespread outages.
In a message on its website, National Grid urged customers to charge mobile devices and keep flashlight and extra batteries on hand in the event of an outage. The company has also mobilized additional resources in ahead of the storm.
“In preparation for possible severe weather impacts from Tropical Storm Henri in eastern NY, we have mobilized additional internal and external resources — including line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers — to add to our full complement of regional crews,” the message reads.
NYSEG, which services customers in Washington County, is also mobilizing additional crews.
“The company’s storm readiness team has been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur,” the company said in news release.
