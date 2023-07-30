The flabjacks were flying as the Adirondack Pickleball Club kicked off its third annual Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament Saturday July 29. Women’s and men’s doubles were played on Saturday. The tournament continues today with mixed doubles.

The tournament celebrates the life and contributions of Chuck Allen.

“He and Cindy (Chuck’s wife) were really responsible for starting pickleball in our area,” explained Mary Hilliard, tournament director for the club.

Although the sport began in the 1960s, its popularity greatly expanded in the early 2000s as the population aged and senior citizens took to the game. America by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association recently named it the fastest growing sport in the country.

The local organization, the Adirondack Pickleball Club was started in 2014 with around 16 people. Nearly a decade later, its membership has grown to around 600, officials said. The tourney has grown from about 100 teams in 2021 to 140 this year.

Cindy and Chuck Allen, were among the first members to bring the burgeoning sport to the region.

“He was a player, a coach, a referee, and one of the honored to form the club,” Cindy Allen said of Chuck.

Chuck died in 2020 following a battle with cancer, but Cindy said he never let that get between him and the pickleball court.

“At the end he was doing IV treatments at home, and his nephew wanted to learn how to play,” she recalled. “He said. ‘We’re going, we’re going,’ and I said, ‘Chuck, we can’t go! You need an hour here,’ ... I turn my back, and he’s walking with his IV pole to the car going, ‘We’re going now!’”

Chuck made it out to the pickleball court to teach his nephew the ins and outs of the game.

“It was, like 90 degrees, so they put an umbrella over (his IV) so the saline wouldn’t boil,” Cindy said with a smile. “So, that was Chuck.”

The game is not just popular due to its accessibility to players of all ages and at all levels of physicality. It also centers around inclusivity and community sportsmanship.

“It’s not just a sport you can play, it’s a way to make a family,” Cindy Allen said.

Through tournament fees and raffles, the event raises money for charities in the area. Last year, Hilliard said they raised $5,600 for The Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.

This year, she said they hope to top $6,000, and the money will be going to the Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, which provides outdoor experiences for children dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

“We’re a volunteer-driven organization, so we need to raise $5.6 million each year, so events like this mean everything,” said T.J. Roode, community relations manager with the ranch.

The Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament continues through Sunday at the Ridge/Jenkinsville Park in Queensbury. The club will also host its annual summer picnic at the location with free live music, food, and of course pickleball exhibitions from noon-3 p.m. on Aug. 26.

For more information about the Adirondack Pickleball Club visit www.adkpickleball.com.

For more information about the Double H Ranch, visit www.doublehranch.org

[Editor’s note: A flabjack is an early shot in the volley for the point. On those shots, the ball must bounce once before it can be hit. Steve Thurston contributed to this report.]

