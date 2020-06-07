Five years later, prison escape was the 'perfect storm'

In his earlier years on the job, McKinnon was one of few to perform monthly patrols of the prison's tunnels, checking for new or out of place activity.

"The way the pipes and everything run — you can’t run them like a normal house," he explained. "You have to have your piping in tunnels underneath the ground so that you have access to them, without risking your security.

"Realizing that that’s an easy route to get closer to the wall to escape, they used to be patrolled."

Stopping patrols

Sometime after former New York state Gov. George Pataki left office, McKinnon said the state had halted the patrols as what was believed to be a cost-saving effort.

Had those patrols continued, McKinnon said, without a doubt, officers would have found Matt and Sweat's tunnel activity.

"We sat down one night during the escape and figured out that from the date they ended them to the day of the escape, it would have cost the state about $750,000 to keep searching those tunnels," he said.

"It cost them $1 million a day for the escape. It was not very cost effective."

'Dropped the ball'