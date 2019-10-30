Five vying for four Queensbury at-large supervisor seats

QUEENSBURY — This year's race for Queensbury at-large supervisor features three incumbents, a former supervisor and a newcomer to politics; five people vying for four seats on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
At-large supervisors Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan and Michael Wild are all running for re-election on the Republican and Independence party lines.
Matt Sokol, the board's vice chairman, opted not to run for re-election, and former Queensbury Supervisor at-Large Rachel Seeber is trying to make a return to public service. She also has the GOP and Independence Party lines.
The lone Democrat on the ballot is Jean Lapper, a political newcomer.
Beaty also has been endorsed by the Libertarian Party.
Queensbury at-large supervisors serve two-year terms on the county board, which oversees county government services such as the Department of Social Services, county Department of Public Works, Sheriff's Office and county Clerk's Office, among others.
With Queensbury having the largest population in the county, the town's representatives have the highest weighted vote count on the Board of Supervisors, at 85 votes apiece.
Doug Beaty
Beaty, 64, is seeking a fourth term on the board. He was a sales manager in private industry before running for office, and served on the Queensbury Board of Education before being elected supervisor.
He said he prides himself on being fiscally conservative and has touted a plan to raise sales tax as a means to cut property taxes. The idea is that using sales tax money paid by tourists to reduce school property taxes would benefit county residents, and it is to be discussed more fully by the county board after the election.
"I see holding spending and reducing taxes as the biggest issue," he said.
Beaty also created a task force that is working to come up with ideas to help slow the population decline and said that work has brought together leaders from a variety of areas in the county.
Jean Lapper
Lapper, 59, is making her first run for public office. She is a self-employed accountant who believes her background would serve the board well, as she has had concerns about some financial management issues by county leaders, including occupancy tax collection practices that were panned in a state audit three years ago.
She said her main goal is to "maximize revenue and save hard-earned taxpayer dollars." She said she also sees a need to restore taxpayer faith in government, ensure protection of the environment and work to come up with a master traffic plan to ease congestion in parts of Queensbury.
She said she has concerns that occupancy tax proceeds "benefit a select few."
"My professional experience is to do the due diligence, do the work, figure out the problem and find the solution," she said.
Lapper has a campaign website at jeanlapper.com.
Brad Magowan
Magowan, 57, is seeking a second term on the county board. He owns Bilt Well Construction LLC and has served on the Queensbury Planning Board for the last eight years.
He said he believes he has his "feet solidly planted" on the board after an adjustment period, and can focus on his goals of keeping an eye on county spending. He said he believes he can be more active and a "stronger voice" on the board for a second term.
"I'm just a simple guy who wants to be your voice," he said.
He said he is "not a firm believer" in Beaty's plan to raise sales tax to defray school taxes, saying there are too many variables as it stands now. He also said that the county needs to make plans to address its infrastructure needs, such as road improvements and maintenance.
Rachel Seeber
Seeber, 44, a former crime victims specialist in state and federal courts, served terms on the Board of Supervisors before opting instead to run for town supervisor in 2017. She lost to John Strough and was off the county board at that point.
When town and county Republicans were seeking a fourth candidate to run when Sokol decided not to run, Seeber stepped up and agreed to fill out the ticket.
Seeber said she is excited to make a return to public service, and pointed to accomplishments she had while on the Board of Supervisors previously, such as starting the process to have the controversial county airport runway extension halted, starting having performance reviews for county employees and posting meeting videos online.
She said she sees public service on the county board as an extension of her prior crime victims advocate career.
"Advocacy is something that has been deeply rooted in me," she said.
Michael Wild
Wild, 64, is running for his second term on the Town Board. He is a retired engineer, and said he has enjoyed his first term on the board and is looking forward to continuing the work.
Wild said he cannot support Beaty's proposal to increase sales tax to reduce school property taxes, as he has concerns about school districts using the money as Beaty hopes they would.
He said he would like to see the county give a railroad another shot, but if it does not prove to be viable this time around, it would be time to look at other options. The county also needs to take a better look at how proceeds from its 4 percent occupancy tax are spent, as he said he has been working to analyze how best to use the money for tourism promotion.
Wild said he is willing to support another attempt at operating a viable railroad on county-owned tracks, but said another failed effort should result in efforts to use the line for a trail instead. Funding it will be a big issue, he added.
"I think a trail could be a big draw," he said.
