QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man is headed back to prison for possessing stolen property after he accrued his fifth felony conviction last week.
James D. McKinney, 40, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for his involvement in a theft of valuables from a parked car last October in Queensbury.
Police said he went in the vehicle in a Quaker Road parking lot and stole valuables, including jewelry.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentence him to 2 to 4 years in state prison.
McKinney was on parole at the time for a 2012 felony conviction stemming from an illegal sale of a handgun in Warren County, and has three other felony convictions as well, state records show.
