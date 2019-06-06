{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man is headed back to prison for possessing stolen property after he accrued his fifth felony conviction last week.

James D. McKinney, 40, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for his involvement in a theft of valuables from a parked car last October in Queensbury.

Police said he went in the vehicle in a Quaker Road parking lot and stole valuables, including jewelry.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentence him to 2 to 4 years in state prison.

McKinney was on parole at the time for a 2012 felony conviction stemming from an illegal sale of a handgun in Warren County, and has three other felony convictions as well, state records show.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments