Five states removed from state's travel quarantine list

Some good news for those traveling to and from New York amid the coronavirus pandemic: Five states have been removed from the state's travel quarantine list.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday morning that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana have been removed from the list of areas which requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York.

Guam has been added to the list of quarantined areas, which includes 28 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

See complete lists of states on both lists at the bottom of this post.

The five states were removed from the quarantine list due to falling rates of people who tested positive for Covid-19. Delaware and Alaska were removed one week after being added; both states have been on the list multiple times due to fluctuating rates.

The travel advisory, jointly conducted by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, applies to states which have significant community spread. The metrics New York State uses to define that are a rate of 10% or higher of people testing positive for Covid-19 over a seven-day average, or a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average.