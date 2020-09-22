Five states added to mandatory quarantine list

Five more states have been added to the mandatory quarantine list.
Travelers from Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new additions to the list in a news release Tuesday morning.
"For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list. The virus' spread across the country — new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days — makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home," Cuomo said. "That's why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go."
The full list is: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Locations are added to the list if they have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
