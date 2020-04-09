Five seek appointment to vacant Ward 4 seat on Queensbury Town Board

Whitehead ran against Switzer last year, losing in a vote of 542-410.

In his letter of interest, Whitehead said he would run for the seat this fall and asked to be appointed since the only other person in the 2019 race was resigning.

“I am not a stranger to any of you. You know that I have followed many town issues and have served on the Clean Energy Committee for the past several years where, despite the fact that I am not always in sync with each member of that group, I have proved that I can and have constructively assisted that group to achieve our goals,” he wrote. “I would expect a similar relationship to develop with the Town Board.”

Brewer, who was appointed to a vacancy on the board in 2017, is asking to be appointed again.

“My nine years on the Planning Board along with 15 years of Town Board service has provided me with the knowledge and experience that is needed to fulfill this position. I have a proven record of responding to our citizens and following through with solutions for their concerns,” he wrote in a brief letter to the board.

Three others who wrote in are new to politics.