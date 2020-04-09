Five seek appointment to vacant Ward 4 seat on Queensbury Town Board

QUEENSBURY — Five people are vying for the open seat on the Town Board, including two people who have run for Ward 4 before, two political newcomers and one college student.
The ward seat is vacant, just three months into the term, because board member Jennifer Switzer, a Democrat, resigned. Her new job, which she took before last year’s election, has required meetings that conflict with the Town Board meetings.
Her replacement will be chosen by the remaining four members of the board, which is split with two Democrats and two Republicans, although one Republican caucuses with the Democrats. They want to interview all the candidates, but with the need for social distancing, they are considering interviewing them by phone, Supervisor John Strough said.
This could be a very difficult year for the town. The budget is dependent on sales tax revenue, and a loss from the closure of most stores could force the town to make significant cuts, he said at Monday’s Town Board meeting.
With many emergency decisions to make, it’s not ideal to have one seat empty.
“We do feel Ward 4 should be represented,” Strough said.
Among the people seeking appointment are Independence Party member Travis Whitehead and Republican Tim Brewer, both of whom have run for the seat in the past.
Whitehead ran against Switzer last year, losing in a vote of 542-410.
In his letter of interest, Whitehead said he would run for the seat this fall and asked to be appointed since the only other person in the 2019 race was resigning.
“I am not a stranger to any of you. You know that I have followed many town issues and have served on the Clean Energy Committee for the past several years where, despite the fact that I am not always in sync with each member of that group, I have proved that I can and have constructively assisted that group to achieve our goals,” he wrote. “I would expect a similar relationship to develop with the Town Board.”
Brewer, who was appointed to a vacancy on the board in 2017, is asking to be appointed again.
“My nine years on the Planning Board along with 15 years of Town Board service has provided me with the knowledge and experience that is needed to fulfill this position. I have a proven record of responding to our citizens and following through with solutions for their concerns,” he wrote in a brief letter to the board.
Three others who wrote in are new to politics.
“I have not officially engaged in the political or municipal realm, instead offering my contributions through volunteerism for local non-profit organizations through my business,” wrote Democrat Amanda Magee, who runs Trampoline Design in Glens Falls.
“When Jennifer Switzer regrettably vacated her seat, I realized it was a new opportunity to participate in the community I cherish,” she said. “My family has lived in Queensbury for a little over 10 years. Our daughters are in 6th, 8th, and 10th grade. We are avid skiers, boaters and cyclists. My business, Trampoline Design, has been in Glens Falls for more than 17 years. I care deeply about this region and want to contribute in whatever ways that I can.”
Another candidate, Republican Tim McNulty, is a relative newcomer to town. McNulty wrote that he has lived in Queensbury for five and a half years.
McNulty, a retired Army officer, highlighted his military experience, noting that he has 27 years of “managing military logistics and transportation operations.”
“During my career I served in a number of senior leadership roles which I believe have prepared me to become a highly successful Ward 4 councilperson,” he wrote. “During my military service I served as an installation commander in South Korea managing the operations and resources of 17 departments, including public works, public transportation, human services and an annual operating budget of $125 million.”
He noted that he has joined many volunteer organizations since moving to Queensbury. He is commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the grand knight of the Knights of Columbus, president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a member of Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue, an adaptive ski instructor at Double H Ranch and a member of the St. Mary’s Church Finance Committee.
“I have greatly enjoyed working with members of my community and profoundly understand and appreciate the nuances associated with developing consensus to move forward,” he wrote, adding that he would like to serve on the Town Board because he is “committed to improving the lives of those within my community.”
The youngest applicant is Republican Brady Stark, a Union College freshman who has worked as a field coordinator for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. He is also a member of the Queensbury Climate Smart Community and is the chairman of Education Committee for the Warren County Historical Society.
“I believe my unique experience and commitment would give a new perspective to the Town Board,” he wrote. “If I am appointed to the Town Board I will work in a bipartisan and collaborative manner to get things done. I believe that the Town Board should strive to maintain its civil atmosphere and willingness to work across the aisle, something you will get with me on the board.”
