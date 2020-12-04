 Skip to main content
Five people displaced by Granville fire
Five people displaced by Granville fire

GRANVILLE — Five people were displaced by a fire that struck a home on DeKalb Road in Granville on Thursday evening.

Fire broke out at about 6:20 p.m. A family of two adults and three children ages four, eight and 10 are being helped by the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York. The organization provided food, clothing and shelter, as well as personal care items and blankets, according to a news release.

Middle Granville and other area departments responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about a half hour.

There were no injuries reported.

No further information was immediately available.

