Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported five new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with four additional recoveries.

One individual is hospitalized, unchanged from Saturday. This person is moderately ill, and two others are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services staff are monitoring 41 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 38 of these cases involve mild illness. Two of the cases appear to stem from work-related contacts, while two are from the same household, according to a news release.

As vaccination rates increase, Warren County’s active case figure is 41% lower than it was a month ago. New York state's COVID test positivity rate also dropped to 0.73% as of Saturday, the lowest rate since the pandemic began. Warren County's was 1.1% as of Saturday.

As of Sunday, 18 of 35,236 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All but one had mild illness. One become moderately ill. All three vaccines were involved.