Five local schools go virtual till Christmas

Five school districts have canceled in-person school until Christmas vacation after new coronavirus cases on Friday.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urged people to stop gathering.
“We are still digging out from Thanksgiving,” she said. “With the community spread of COVID-19 we are seeing, we should not have gatherings with people from outside our household. We are doing all we can to keep up with this, but we need the public to help us.”
Whitehall
A coronavirus case at Whitehall Elementary School led to everyone learning virtually until Christmas vacation because too many teachers and staff were quarantined, Superintendent Patrick Dee said in a letter to the community.
"We know the importance of keeping our students in school, however, with the number of elementary school staff and students impacted by contact with the positive individual, we simply have to move to a remote learning model to ensure that all students are receiving instruction," he wrote.
Fort Ann
Fort Ann middle school and high school are going remote until Christmas vacation, officials announced after a student tested positive for coronavirus Friday.
Vacation begins Dec. 24. Students will return to campus on Jan. 4.
Fort Ann elementary school will be closed Monday, and students will complete packets they were given previously to use in any one-day closure.
“In working with the Washington County Health Department, our district feels that this 24-hour pause on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, will provide our district sufficient time to complete contact tracing, perform additional cleaning procedures, and prepare for a safe return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020,” the district wrote in a letter on the website.
All out-of-district students, such as BOCES and CTE students, will also stay home Monday.
The delay is to give the county and school district time for contact tracing so that any exposed students can be quarantined.
Minerva
Minerva Central School is also going virtual until Christmas vacation, in response to a second coronavirus case. The two cases are not related, but Essex County Department of Health recommended the school close in-person learning, said Superintendent Kyle McFarland.
“I truly wish that I had other options, but I want to keep the children, families, faculty and staff safe at Minerva,” he said. “I treat your child’s health like they are my own. I do the same for the faculty and staff in the building.”
Elementary school children were sent home at 11 a.m. with materials and technology to learn from home. Students had returned to school Friday after two days of virtual learning in response to an earlier case.
Hudson Falls
A second member of the Hudson Falls High School community tested positive Friday, leading the school district to extend the high school closure until Christmas vacation.
Students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades will also learn virtually for three more days, returning to in-person school on Dec. 16.
“Please know that this was an incredibly difficult decision for everyone involved. Our goal all year has been to maximize the number of students safely learning in school. We know the importance of keeping our students in school, however, with the amount of high school staff impacted, we simply have to move to remote learning,” said Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter.
BOCES, Early College and New Visions classes will continue to be in-person. BOCES and Early College students will have school-provided transportation from Hudson Falls high school.
Ticonderoga
So many staff and teachers had to be quarantined after a recent case that the junior-senior high school must stay virtual until Christmas break, school officials said. Originally, the district had hoped to return to in-person school on Tuesday.
The elementary school is remaining open.
Queensbury
A district-wide employee tested positive Friday, after being in the buildings on Thursday, school officials said.
Close contacts have been identified and directly contacted by a school administrator.
The schools are remaining open.
South Glens Falls
Another person at the South Glens Falls high school tested positive Friday after being in school Thursday. The building is now closed, with all students learning remotely until Christmas vacation. School officials have contacted everyone who needs to quarantine because of the new case.
Hadley-Luzerne
A new case at the elementary school led to the quarantine Friday of several staff and students.
“However, in following the department of health’s guidance, at this time, we feel that is safe to remain open for in-person instruction,” wrote Superintendent Beecher Baker. “That being said, we would like to remind all families, staff and students about the importance of staying vigilant by monitoring your health and symptoms, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases increase in our area. This is extremely important if we want to keep our students and staff in school, in-person, every day.”
He urged people to not come to school if they have any of the common coronavirus sypmtoms, including congestion or a runny nose.
“We encourage everyone to speak to their physician or a local health care provider about getting a COVID-19 test, should symptoms arise,” he wrote. “We would also like to remind families that our in-house Hudson Headwaters Health Facility can provide rapid, 15-minute testing, should you want to get your child(ren) tested.”
Salem
While other schools are closing, Salem elementary school students are nearing the end of their virtual learning experience. They will return to in-person school on Tuesday.
The school was deep-cleaned while it was closed.
Friday's statistics
- Warren County reported 20 new cases, for a total of 661 confirmed cases since March, and nine recoveries, for a total of 499 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 127 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.
- Of the new Warren County cases, five are people who were quarantined after being exposed to someone who tested positive; four caught the virus at work; five caught the virus from a sick household or family member; and six caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 527 confirmed cases since March, and three recoveries, for a total of 432 recoveries. There are 82 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized. Five of the new cases were traced back to a known case, but the other five people caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported two more deaths, including one Moreau resident, for a total of 27 deaths since March. The county also reported 249 new cases, for a total of 3,217 confirmed cases since March. There were three recoveries, for a total of 1,962. There are 1,228 people currently ill and 28 are hospitalized, five more than on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one town of Corinth resident (for a total of six), two village of Corinth residents (for a total of seven), two Moreau residents (for a total of 21), five town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 15), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of seven), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of 13), three Victory residents (for a total of seven) and 11 Wilton residents (for a total of 89).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, five village of Corinth residents, three Hadley residents, 19 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 10 town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, 12 South Glens Falls residents, four Victory residents and 78 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 320 cases since March. Two of the new cases are inmates. There are 64 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized.
- One Great Meadow Correctional Facility inmate in Fort Ann is still ill.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 16 new coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported 10.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 523 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.8%. The weekly average is 5.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2% and a seven-day average of 2.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.3% and a weekly average of 3.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 6.2% and a seven-day average of 5.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.7% and a weekly average of 2.9%.
- Statewide, 10,595 people tested positive for coronavirus, an overall positive test rate of 4.98%.
- There were 5,321 patients hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 87 people died.
