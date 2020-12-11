Five local schools go virtual till Christmas

Fort Ann elementary school will be closed Monday, and students will complete packets they were given previously to use in any one-day closure.

“In working with the Washington County Health Department, our district feels that this 24-hour pause on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, will provide our district sufficient time to complete contact tracing, perform additional cleaning procedures, and prepare for a safe return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020,” the district wrote in a letter on the website.

All out-of-district students, such as BOCES and CTE students, will also stay home Monday.

The delay is to give the county and school district time for contact tracing so that any exposed students can be quarantined.

Minerva

Minerva Central School is also going virtual until Christmas vacation, in response to a second coronavirus case. The two cases are not related, but Essex County Department of Health recommended the school close in-person learning, said Superintendent Kyle McFarland.

“I truly wish that I had other options, but I want to keep the children, families, faculty and staff safe at Minerva,” he said. “I treat your child’s health like they are my own. I do the same for the faculty and staff in the building.”