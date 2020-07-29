Five-hour pre-licensing course to be offered online

3. Students must pre-register and present their learners permit so the school can identify the student, ensure that the student is eligible to take the course and record the student's information as listed on the permit. Driving Schools must abide by all applicable social distancing guidelines issued by the state Department of Health and local jurisdictions, and to any operating restrictions required by New York Forward, if pre-registration is done in-person at the school's place of business.

4. At the time of enrollment, the school must provide the student with instructions explaining the requirements for course participation and completion, including any technology requirements of which the student must be aware.

5. The DMV approved Pre-Licensing Course Curriculum and content must be delivered before the instructor issues the MV-278 course completion certificate. Driving Schools must ensure that course completion certificates are issued only to students who have completed the course, are eligible and have been identified by the Driving School at the time of enrollment and throughout the course. Upon course completion, the instructor-signed certificate will be mailed to the address on the client's permit with instructions for the student to sign it before scheduling a DMV road test appointment.