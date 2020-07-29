Five-hour pre-licensing course to be offered online

The state Department of Motor Vehicles has given the green light to driving schools to conduct distance learning pre-licensing courses online.
The five-hour course is required before a permitted driver can be granted a license and successfully passing a road test in New York.
"As we continue establishing a new normal it's important to be flexible in how we administer certain services including the process for getting a driver's license," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The pre-licensing course is critical for New Yorkers to learn how to drive safely, and allowing driving schools to teach this course remotely will allow courses to resume without risking the health and safety of those participating."
According to a news release, any DMV licensed driving school that is currently authorized to teach pre-licensing and chooses to conduct the course via distance learning technology may do so immediately but must follow certain conditions.
1. Schools are not required to seek approval from DMV prior to implementing the distance learning option, but they must have a valid Pre-Licensing endorsement to deliver courses and employ one or more qualified instructors.
2. Courses must be delivered live, in real-time, by the school's Pre-Licensing qualified instructors through video sessions. The school's teleconferencing option must provide for interaction between instructors and students, face-to-face, just as they would in a traditional classroom, but in the virtual environment. Software or computer programs to deliver the course without a qualified instructor are not allowed.
3. Students must pre-register and present their learners permit so the school can identify the student, ensure that the student is eligible to take the course and record the student's information as listed on the permit. Driving Schools must abide by all applicable social distancing guidelines issued by the state Department of Health and local jurisdictions, and to any operating restrictions required by New York Forward, if pre-registration is done in-person at the school's place of business.
4. At the time of enrollment, the school must provide the student with instructions explaining the requirements for course participation and completion, including any technology requirements of which the student must be aware.
5. The DMV approved Pre-Licensing Course Curriculum and content must be delivered before the instructor issues the MV-278 course completion certificate. Driving Schools must ensure that course completion certificates are issued only to students who have completed the course, are eligible and have been identified by the Driving School at the time of enrollment and throughout the course. Upon course completion, the instructor-signed certificate will be mailed to the address on the client's permit with instructions for the student to sign it before scheduling a DMV road test appointment.
6. Distance learning courses will not be subject to classroom approval requirements, but the location where the instructor is presenting from must be appropriate, free of distraction and conducive to learning.
7. The school must maintain records in accordance with regulation and, in the case of distance learning, must also maintain and record the delivery method and instructor delivering the course.
8. The school and its instructors utilizing distance learning are responsible for preserving the safety and privacy of students and the integrity of the course within the above-listed parameters and in accordance with all laws, regulations and policies governing driving schools, driving school instructors and the Pre-Licensing Course.
9. Violations of law, regulation or policy, including those listed in this notice, are subject to suspension or revocation of the driving school license and instructor's certification.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the DMV Driving School Unit at DriverTrainingProgram@dmv.ny.gov or 518-473-7174, Opt. No. 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.