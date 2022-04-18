 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five hospitality leaders to be honored May 6 in Lake George

Tourism award

Tourism leaders, from left, Joanne Conley, Gina Mintzer, Kathy Muncil and Sara Mannix hold their awards at a March meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Another honoree, Amy Collins, was not able to attend that presentation. All will be feted at a May 6 event at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George for their distinguished service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Provided photo

LAKE GEORGE — Five leaders of the Warren County/Lake George hospitality community will be honored on Friday, May 6, at a dinner and community celebration at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George.

The public is invited, and tickets are now on sale.

The five honorees, recently commended by the Warren County Board of Supervisors for distinguished service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, are:

  • Joanne Conley, Warren County director of tourism who is retiring in May after 41 years of service to the county
  • Gina Mintzer, executive director, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau
  • Kathy Muncil, chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors of the Fort William Henry Corp.
  • Amy Collins, director of tourism and business development for the city of Glens Falls
  • Sara Mannix, founder, president, and chief executive officer of Mannix Marketing, Glens Falls

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception in the fort’s recently refurbished Tankard Taverne at 6 p.m., followed by dinner in the White Lion Room at 6:30 p.m. and a brief program at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each, and $25 from each ticket sold will go to the newly established Gene Merlino Scholarship Program at Hadley-Luzerne High School. Merlino is the longtime supervisor of the town of Lake Luzerne and chair of the Tourism Committee of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Tickets are available by contacting the Fort William Henry Corp. at 518-964-6628 or at https://fortwilliamhenry.hrpos.heartland.us.

