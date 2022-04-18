Five hospitality leaders to be honored May 6 in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Five leaders of the Warren County/Lake George hospitality community will be honored on Friday, May 6, at a dinner and community celebration at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George.

The public is invited, and tickets are now on sale.

The five honorees, recently commended by the Warren County Board of Supervisors for distinguished service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, are:

Joanne Conley, Warren County director of tourism who is retiring in May after 41 years of service to the county

Gina Mintzer, executive director, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau

Kathy Muncil, chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors of the Fort William Henry Corp.

Amy Collins, director of tourism and business development for the city of Glens Falls

Sara Mannix, founder, president, and chief executive officer of Mannix Marketing, Glens Falls

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception in the fort’s recently refurbished Tankard Taverne at 6 p.m., followed by dinner in the White Lion Room at 6:30 p.m. and a brief program at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each, and $25 from each ticket sold will go to the newly established Gene Merlino Scholarship Program at Hadley-Luzerne High School. Merlino is the longtime supervisor of the town of Lake Luzerne and chair of the Tourism Committee of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Tickets are available by contacting the Fort William Henry Corp. at 518-964-6628 or at https://fortwilliamhenry.hrpos.heartland.us.

