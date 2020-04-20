Five days at Elmhurst: Local doctors return from the epicenter

It's not the flu

Comparisons with common illnesses like the cold and flu are inaccurate, she said. She was seeing patients with multi-organ failure, and although some patients can have mild symptoms, or none — "When they get very sick like this, it's not influenza."

"These people suffer," Hicks said. "They sit there and just can't breathe. There's so much you can't do for them​."

"If there's anything I bring back from this, it's how serious this can be and how unpredictable it can be. You may think you're healthy — I don't know that that matters much," he said.

Bollinger had two patients in their 30s, one who was 40 and two who were 52, she said. The oldest was 72. Some were otherwise healthy, without underlying medical conditions.

"There were plenty of young people with no other risk factors who would be breathing on oxygen one day, intubated the next​," Hicks said.

It's unpredictable

"It wasn't until I left that I realized I never heard anyone coughing," Hicks said. "We had one guy with entirely what looked like a stomach flu, but most people are just trying to breathe, which must be terrifying."