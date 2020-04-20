Five days at Elmhurst: Local doctors return from the epicenter

Two local doctors returned Sunday from a five-day stint at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where they witnessed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and the dedication of the health care workers on the front lines in one of the hardest-hit spots in the world.
"It was eye-opening. I started my career in the early '80s when AIDS happened. That was horrible. But I've never seen anything like this," said Dr. Jim Hicks, who lives in Queensbury and works at urgent care centers in Glens Falls and Warrensburg.
"Everything you read about is true. The people in charge of infectious disease said it came out of nowhere and hit them hard and fast,"said Dr. Frances Bollinger, a nephrologist who lives in Greenfield.
Both doctors work for Hudson Headwaters Health Network and responded to a call for volunteers to work at Elmhurst, which has been in the news because of its high volume of COVID-19 cases. Late in March, 13 patients died of the disease in a 24-hour period at the hospital.
The local doctors were put up at a hotel at LaGuardia Airport and fed meals at the hospital. From Wednesday through midday Sunday, they did little but work and sleep, with short, welcome breaks for meals.
During that time, they were struck by how devastating the disease can be — and how hard to treat — and also by the unflagging professionalism of the hospital's staff.
"I'm not one who think doctors and nurses are heroes, but these people are absolutely freaking heroes. They've been doing this nonstop for months, and they're finally getting a little bit of a breather, which is great, but they're kind and amazing and supportive," he said.
Bollinger grew up in the New York City area and did most of her training there, including at Elmhurst, and still knows people who work there.
"It was good to see a lot of my friends there and to help them. As soon as I walked in the door they knew what I could do and threw me the work," she said.
Bollinger, who has been practicing as a nephrologist for about 30 years, was working with very sick people, many of them on dialysis.
Although the hospital was still busy, with about 1.5 times its usual number of patients, the numbers were down from its pandemic peak.
All the ventilators and dialysis machines were being used around the clock, but the hospital had enough, Bollinger said, and it was well-stocked with protective gloves, masks, gowns and face shields.
"Probably half of the cases in intensive care unit had kidney injuries," she said. "A lot of these patients were quite sick and not showing signs of recovery. It's very sad."
She saw about one death a day among the patients she was working with, she said.
It's not the flu
Comparisons with common illnesses like the cold and flu are inaccurate, she said. She was seeing patients with multi-organ failure, and although some patients can have mild symptoms, or none — "When they get very sick like this, it's not influenza."
"These people suffer," Hicks said. "They sit there and just can't breathe. There's so much you can't do for them."
"If there's anything I bring back from this, it's how serious this can be and how unpredictable it can be. You may think you're healthy — I don't know that that matters much," he said.
Bollinger had two patients in their 30s, one who was 40 and two who were 52, she said. The oldest was 72. Some were otherwise healthy, without underlying medical conditions.
"There were plenty of young people with no other risk factors who would be breathing on oxygen one day, intubated the next," Hicks said.
It's unpredictable
"It wasn't until I left that I realized I never heard anyone coughing," Hicks said. "We had one guy with entirely what looked like a stomach flu, but most people are just trying to breathe, which must be terrifying."
He also noticed an ominous symptom doctors have been seeing in patients in hot spots around the world — blood clots that can cause strokes and heart attacks.
"You can't predict who is getting clobbered," he said.
"There's a lot we don't know about this virus," Bollinger said.
He felt well-protected while working, despite being surrounded by disease, Hicks said, and he worries more about the care being taken — or not taken —by members of the public than by health care professionals.
The hospital had monitors who would watch front-line workers "doff and undoff," or put on and take off their protective gear, making sure everything was in place, snug and fastened, he said.
"They were trying their best to guarantee our safety," he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.
