Fitness studios take business online

The last class at Underwood Park CrossFit in Fort Edward was at 6:30 p.m. March 16, the day the governor said all gyms and fitness facilities needed to close down to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Obviously that was not great news,” said Michael Plank, co-owner of Underwood Park CrossFit. “But we knew that sitting around and feeling sad about that news was not going to be helpful for our business.”

By 6 a.m. the next day, Plank was already coaching via a virtual gym membership.

“The idea of closing for two weeks and having nothing, and then trying to get people back seemed next to impossible,” Plank said. “But if we could seamlessly transition people, that would be something that would be worthwhile.”

Underwood Park CrossFit now offers highly personalized one-on-one coaching via video and offers community support and accountability as well.

It’s more important than ever to give people positive things to work on, Plank said.

“The reason that we do this is because we’re so passionate about helping people live their best lives,” Plank said.