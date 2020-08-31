Fit in the City classes to begin Wednesday

GLENS FALLS — Fit in the City, a weekly series of outdoor exercise classes held in City Park, is set to begin on Wednesday.

The weekly classes offer high-intensity full-body workouts geared toward all fitness levels.

The events are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 and run through Oct. 28.

Prerecorded workout videos will be posted online in the event of inclement weather.

Attendance will be capped at 40 people each week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advanced registration is required.

Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required before and after each class.

Participants must bring their own water bottles and workout equipment, including yoga mats and towels.

Anyone who feels unwell is asked to cancel their registration ahead of time.

To register for a class visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fit-in-the-city-presented-by-blueshield-of-northeastern-new-york-tickets-116757624197

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.