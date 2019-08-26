SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An 80-year-old fishermen was found drowned in the Hudson River on Sunday afternoon.
South Glens Falls Police were called to the canoe launch at the end of River Street by the Cooper's Cave Bridge around noon, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s newsgathering partner.
Authorities do not know how the victim ended up in the water, but volunteer firefighters were performing CPR when officers arrived on the scene.
The man was pronounced dead two hours later at the Glens Falls Hospital. His wife was also on scene at the time.
Police were not available Monday morning to identify the victim.
Check back at poststar.com for more information.
