Fisherman rescues two children from Cossayuna Lake

GREENWICH — A fisherman rescued two children from Cossayuna Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 2:37 p.m. reporting that a 10-year-old had fallen into the lake from a kayak in the area of 708 County Route 49 in the town of Greenwich. A second 10-year-old in a separate kayak was in the area and able to help the child, according to a news release.

The child in the water was able to hold onto the other kayak to stay above water. The children made numerous attempts to get back to the shore but were unsuccessful, police said.

An adult fisherman in his own boat was fishing in the area and heard the children yelling. He was able to bring the children safely to shore, according to police.

The Sheriff’s Office and children’s family is looking to identify the fisherman that helped the children out of the water.

The children were checked out by Argyle EMS and turned over to family members on the scene. Neither child was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Deputies Todd Riche and Dale Quesnel handled the case. The Cossayuna and Argyle fire departments also assisted at the scene.

