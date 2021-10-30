Fisher is write-in candidate for Fort Edward supervisor due to ballot-printing timing

FORT EDWARD — Town voters who want to elect a town supervisor will have to write in a candidate, since the person whose name appears in that slot on the ballot isn’t running.

Town Supervisor Lester Losaw resigned on July 11 in the midst of a controversy over the tax assessment of the Irving Tissue property. The following day, the Town Board appointed Deputy Supervisor Timothy Fisher to replace him. Losaw had filed the paperwork to appear on November’s ballot several months previously and, by then, it was too late to remove his name.

“He had to be on the ballot in April because of early voting,” Fisher said. “There was no way to get Lester off the ballot,” although after he resigned, Losaw had no interest in being re-elected.

Thomas Rogers, the Republican elections commissioner for Washington County, said the early deadline was due to the state’s June primary. By the same token, July was too late for Fisher to be added to the ballot.

As a result, Fisher is running a write-in campaign for the two-year term. He said he’s not aware of any challengers.

Fisher, 62, is a sales engineer for Associated Electro-Mechanics in Springfield, Mass. He served on the Town Board for 13 years, running as a Democrat, before starting as supervisor. On the Washington County Board of Supervisors, he serves on the audit and government operations committees.

Top issues before the Town Board include proposed solar energy projects and bringing the town’s pool back into service.

“There’s a lot of solar projects we’re looking at,” Fisher said.

The pool was built in 1961 and is showing its age.

“We couldn’t open it this year,” he said. “We’re seeking grants and estimates. It’s an important part of the community.”

As a town supervisor, “the big thing is to keep taxes down and move forward together as a whole board,” Fisher said. “We need to bring the town together, listen to the taxpayers, and get the full board to consensus. That’s the way it’s supposed to work.”

The board was reshuffled after Losaw resigned and former Town Board member Richard Mercier retired. Town Board member Terry Middleton replaced Fisher as deputy supervisor and former town Supervisor Mitch Suprenant was appointed to Fisher’s seat. Kim Collier replaced Mercier.

Middleton, Collier and Town Justice Joseph Malvuccio, all Democrats, are running unopposed for four-year terms.

Early voting continues Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Washington County Board of Elections, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward. Local polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day. Fort Edward has five election districts. District and polling place information is available at https://washingtoncountyny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/113/County-Election-Districts-Maps-PDF.

