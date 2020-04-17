First Warren County nursing home resident dies of coronavirus

One worker said she was told she would be fired because she wouldn’t come in while feverish. She asked for anonymity in an attempt to avoid being fired.

She had been out on a 14-day quarantine, but tested negative. She noted to her manager that the tests are now known to produce many false negatives, and argued that she should stay home while she had a fever.

“If I wasn’t running a fever, I would be there, 100%,” she said. “But I could kill my own residents.”

No one from The Pines has been reported to have died from coronavirus. Of the four Warren County deaths, two were at the hospital, one at a nursing home and one at an adult care facility, according to Warren County Public Health.

Warren County reported nine more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, for a total of 84. Each confirmed case is a positive test, not a diagnosis based on symptoms.

Five of the residents were tested at the drive-up and one at Glens Falls Hospital. The other three tested positive at local nursing homes. Coronavirus is now spreading in several facilities.

Four Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Friday. One is in critical condition and three are described as being moderately ill.