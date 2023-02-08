HAGUE — A new music festival is set to hit Silver Bay on Lake George this fall.

Zac Smalley, director of guest and member services at Silver Bay YMCA Conference Center and Family Retreat, and Lindsey Butler, vice president of sales and marketing, gave a short presentation to the Warren County Occupancy Tax Committee on Feb. 1 about a festival they planned and are hoping to receive county funding for.

Bluegrass in Heaven, scheduled for Sept. 15 through 17, has already received $3,000 from the town of Hague and Town Supervisor Edna Frasier, but the organizers of the event are seeking a $15,000 grant from the committee.

The YMCA hopes to use the funds from the county to pay for bringing in "fresh talent" for the festival. The duo said that the fall is a prime-time for the usual bluegrass crowd of "middle-aged, empty-nester couples."

"We want to make it an experience," Butler said of the weekend festival that includes morning yoga on the beach.

Committee Chair Dennis Dickinson, also the Lake George town supervisor, asked how many attendees the YMCA was expecting at the first-time festival.

"We're hoping this first year to get about 400 attendees. We have accommodations at Silver Bay obviously, but we've been working closely with Edna Frasier in the town of Hague and the Ticonderoga Arts Guild because our hope is not to have everyone stay at Silver Bay, but to utilize other local lodging," Smalley responded. "Bluegrass festivals typically bring out lots of people camping on farmer's land or staying in RVs, so we expect that Rogers Rock campground will be very busy."

The written proposal from the organization suggests 300 overnight guests are expected at the YMCA and 700 total, but Smalley said that is a figure for similar events at Silver Bay, and that large of a turnout is not expected for the first go at the festival.

Butler said the event is one way the nonprofit organization is trying to partner with the town to bring in more tourists to the northern bay of Lake George.

"We are working on partnering with the town in other ways. As a nonprofit, we like to give back to our community, whether it's giving the fire department a place to hold a chicken barbecue and them keeping the proceeds from that, and we're bringing in crafters from the town to sell their merchandise during the festival as well as coming in and teaching crafts to kids and families. We really want to put back into our communities as much as possible," Butler shared.