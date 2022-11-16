First snowfall of season arrives ahead of Thanksgiving

Residents woke up to snow-covered lawns and porches Wednesday morning, but road conditions were not as bad as anticipated.

Former TV meteorologist and city of Glens Falls Communications Director Tim Drawbridge said the city was off to a "slow and messy start" Wednesday morning as the snow turned into a mix of flurries and rain.

"A slow transition from snow to a light mix/rain took place from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Roads, according to Tom Girard, our superintendent of public works, are wet but in good condition," Drawbridge said in a Wednesday morning news release.

He said unlike Albany, area snowfall measurements are not recorded at the Warren County airport in Queensbury, which makes tracking monthly snowfall records from year to year more difficult for Glens Falls.

"Based on climatology, and I believe this is from the Climate Prediction Center and the Northeast Climate Research Center, Glens Falls averages about 3 inches of snow during the month of November while averaging approximately 60 inches of snow during the colder months of the year. January is the snowiest month of the year, on average, with around 20 inches of snow but we do see some of our biggest storms during the month of March," Drawbridge shared.

Kevin Hajos, Warren County's superintendent of public works, said the towns and county do everything possible to prepare for weather conditions and lessen the impacts on travel.

"The roads were what we expected, a little slushy and a little slick first thing this morning, but by 8:30 or 9 we had a lot of our roads cleaned up," Hajos said Wednesday afternoon.

He said Warren County is responsible for about 100 miles of the 250 miles of county roads, as a lot of the work is contracted out to the town's highway departments.

The highway departments put brine on a lot of the roads in the days leading up to the first snowfall, which helped to expedite cleanup after the storm.

"Having that brine down on the road definitely helps keep the snow from sticking to our roads, which makes it more difficult to remove. With temperatures the way they were and the ground not frozen yet, it went fairly smoothly, just as we expected," Hajos said.

He said the county aims to pre-salt all of the 100 miles of road that crews clear in winter weather, but if that isn't possible, they focus on the more "hilly or windy" two-lane roads in the county, such as Route 11 in Bolton and Call Street leading to Hadley.

Even with road conditions clear by early morning, several schools closed for the day while many others called for a later start.

In Warren County, Bolton Central School District, Lake George Central School District, St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Catholic School, Queensbury Union Free School District and Head Start were all delayed two hours. North Warren Central School District, Johnsburg Central School District, Hadley-Luzerne Central School District, Warrensburg Central School District and both Chestertown and Hadley-Luzerne Head Start Centers were closed on Wednesday.

No major accidents or power outages were reported as a result of the winter weather.