First-responders remembered at 9/11 memorial service

HUDSON FALLS — It's important to remember the fallen first-responders, because when people were rushing out of the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001, they were going in, said Lawrence Montello, commander of American Legion Post 574.

Besides the fire and police personnel who sacrificed their lives to help others, there were those who were unsung heroes, said Woodrow Miller, the post's chaplain during Sunday's 9/11 memorial services at Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574.

Miller recalled that when he boarded the plane headed for Vietnam after enlisting in the military, he was afraid that he didn't say his proper goodbyes to his father at the airport.

Miller recalled when he was on the plane, a friendly flight attendant took the young Miller under her wing and made friendly conversation with him.

"I bet you there was a stewardess that did the same thing for someone else on the plane that struck one of the towers," he said.

There were about 50 people on Sunday who sat huddled inside the pavilion at the headquarters of the Legion post at 72 Pearl St. in Hudson Falls.

The Hudson Falls ceremony was one of several in the region marking the 21st anniversary of 9/11. In Glens Falls, a remembrance ceremony was held at the 9/11 memorial outside the Ridge Street firehouse.

In addition to the civilians who were in attendance at the Hudson Falls ceremony, there were representatives from several area departments, including the Kingsbury and Fort Edward fire departments, Hudson Falls Police Department and the New York State Police.

Around 11:30 a.m., prior to the ceremony that began at noon, Kingsbury firefighters were called away to an incident.

For some who attended Sunday's memorial event, the call of duty is an everyday occurrence, which should not be forgotten, said Montello, the Legion commander.

Montello also referenced the U.S. flag.

"It's not just a piece of cloth; it represents something. It represents all the lives that are fighting for our freedom today. When 9/11 first happened, everyone was flying an American flag, which was great. Then, it started dwindling down," Montello said.

Montello spoke with a sense of how fragile life can be, that it can be taken away at any point.

Bagpipes, provided by Kelly Eustis, sounded out, as attendees walked across the parking lot to a crane flying a large American flag.

In the center of the lot, the gunshots of a three-volley salute were the only thing that drowned out the sound of bagpipes.