First responders, public works crews, National Grid recognized for storm response

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said his town had at least seven major roads closed for up to 36 hours, but National Grid was able to get crews from Canada to town and keep town officials apprised of progress. He said 25 utility trucks from Canada descended on Lake Luzerne.

"I thought they did a phenomenal job," he said.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said one of the biggest challenges was that many residents weren't able to get out of their homes or neighborhoods because of tree damage, and with a lack of cell service, and landlines coming down with electrical wires, many people weren't able to communicate.

He said town officials, police and firefighters were going door-to-door in parts of Horicon to check on the elderly and vulnerable.

"We have problems on every road," he said. "We had a lot of seniors who were unable to communicate."

Brian LaFlure, the county's director of emergency services, also praised National Grid's response, saying the company had 180 line crews and 1,400 workers in the region for the storm response. Warren, Essex, and Saratoga counties were hardest hit, with nearly 170,000 National Grid customers down at the height of the outages.