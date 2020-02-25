First responders, public works crews, National Grid recognized for storm response

The first responders, public works and utility crews who spent several days dealing with the damage from the Feb. 7 ice and snow storm were recognized Friday by Warren County officials, as county leaders learned that no federal aid would be coming for damage from the most recent storm.
County supervisors discussed the response to the massive power outage and tree and limb damage that closed or limited traffic on dozens of roads Feb. 7-10 and praised National Grid's response.
Frank Thomas, the Stony Creek supervisor who is chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said the county's declaration of an emergency from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12 allowed the mobilization of resources to set up warming stations and shelters as temperatures dropped below zero.
Thomas and other county supervisors praised the multi-agency response, from fire departments to police, public works crews, county Office of Emergency Services and the Red Cross.
"The response during this ice storm was fabulous," Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said his town had at least seven major roads closed for up to 36 hours, but National Grid was able to get crews from Canada to town and keep town officials apprised of progress. He said 25 utility trucks from Canada descended on Lake Luzerne.
"I thought they did a phenomenal job," he said.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said one of the biggest challenges was that many residents weren't able to get out of their homes or neighborhoods because of tree damage, and with a lack of cell service, and landlines coming down with electrical wires, many people weren't able to communicate.
He said town officials, police and firefighters were going door-to-door in parts of Horicon to check on the elderly and vulnerable.
"We have problems on every road," he said. "We had a lot of seniors who were unable to communicate."
Brian LaFlure, the county's director of emergency services, also praised National Grid's response, saying the company had 180 line crews and 1,400 workers in the region for the storm response. Warren, Essex, and Saratoga counties were hardest hit, with nearly 170,000 National Grid customers down at the height of the outages.
He said 13 warming stations and two shelters were set up, but only eight people took advantage of them. He said that showed that many are prepared for bad winter weather, with backup heating sources like woodstoves or electrical generators.
LaFlure said the storm will not qualify for federal disaster aid, as there was not enough statewide public infrastructure damage to meet the threshold.
"The largest portion of the damage was with National Grid," he said.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com