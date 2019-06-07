The case of the first teen charged in the region under new state laws that change the way criminal cases involving 16-year-olds are handled has been resolved.
The Glens Falls teen, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was accused of stealing at least five vehicles, leading police in a long chase into Vermont in one that was taken from the driveway of a Jackson home, and setting a trailer on fire in Cambridge.
The state law that took effect last fall, known as "Raise the Age," created a special part of court for criminal cases involving 16-year-olds. Those involving 17-year-olds will be handled in the new court as well, starting in October.
The law gives prosecutors and judges the option to have cases involving 16-year-olds prosecuted in adult criminal court, depending on the type of charges and circumstances.
The Glens Falls car theft suspect was the first to go through the new process in Washington County, with county prosecutors opting to have him prosecuted as an adult on some charges filed before the law change and in Family Court on others.
The result in his case was he was sentenced to probation and as a youthful offender, which wipes the convictions from his record.
"It's the same thing that would have happened before 'Raise the Age,'" Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said.
As of this month, the Washington County criminal justice system has dealt with five cases in which 16-year-olds went to youth court, and the car thief's case was the only one of the five whose case was handled in adult court.
Jordan said the case exposed some areas of concern for his office, such as a $1,500 cap on restitution when a case is handled in Family Court and the general inaccessibility of a defendant's criminal history when Family Court records are sealed by law.
"It makes it difficult for us to gauge the defendant's progression," he said. "The longer someone gets away with criminal behavior without consequences, they generally escalate their behavior."
Washington County Judge Adam Michelini, who presides over the county's "Raise the Age" cases, said the transition to the new process has been "labor-intensive" but has gone smoothly so far. A key to the program has been the number of services that the county Probation Department can provide to the teenage offenders, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.