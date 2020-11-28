First nine holes of disc golf course open for 'play testing' at Crandall Park

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall gushed about the transformation of the park and credited Hogan for a lot of it.

"She’s bringing a younger vibe, newer ideas and they’re very well accepted,” he said Friday. “It’s been an unbelievable transformation and pickleball has been exploding.”

Pickleball has exploded so much so that the city has had to place time limits on court users to allow more people to play, he said.

He also spoke of the planned splash pad for kids to cool off in, which Hogan said will be installed by Memorial Day.

Hall said the disc golf will be a great added feature to a section of the park that doesn’t get a lot of use, other than by dog walkers. He asked that the course builders be mindful of the environment, and they have been, he said.

“Henry Crandall would be really proud of what’s going on over there,” Hall said.

After nine holes, during which Hume’s experience and talent was on display, he talked about how people are already playing the course basically every time he comes to work on it.

And he said cold months ahead aren’t likely to stop that.

“Hardcore guys play all winter,” he said.

If anyone wants to donate to the Crandall Park improvements, there’s a donate button on the top of the website at www.crandallpark.com. A printable scorecard is also available on the site.

