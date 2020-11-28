First nine holes of disc golf course open for 'play testing' at Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — The first nine holes of a new 18-hole disc golf course in the woods of Crandall Park are ready for a test run, the president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee said Friday.
“People can go play now. We’re calling it play testing,” an excited-sounding Elizabeth Hogan said on Friday morning. “It’s considered a technical course because it goes through trees.”
Later that afternoon, Hogan was playing a round with one of the course’s designers, Jaimen Hume, and two other local men who had showed up to try it out.
One of the men, Terry Davis of Queensbury, is an avid player who said he’s is psyched for a local option.
“I try to play at least once a week in Saratoga,” said Davis, who works at nearby Inside Edge ski shop and was playing with co-worker Won-Suh Nordquist.
The four, along with this reporter, navigated the par-3 woodsy course, attempting tricky shots through trees and vines that add to the challenge.
During the round, Hogan joked about when the last bolts were being tightened recently on the last basket, some man walked through the woods with a disc asking about the course.
“It was like the 'Field of Dreams' — build it and they will come,” Hogan joked.
The remaining nine holes are likely to be installed within a week or so, said Hume, an avid disc golfer who has played over 100 courses across the country and who sports a backpack with at least 20 discs.
The large rubber mat tee pads will be installed in the spring, but orange markers can be seen where the mats will go and arrows at the numbered disc baskets point you to the next hole.
The course is the result of a $10,000 grant from Stewart’s that Hogan secured over a year ago.
In a 30-minute phone chat before meeting at the course, she told how volunteers have flocked to help, in the form of workdays, donations and sponsorships.
She said one estimate to design the course was $2,000, which she said “couldn’t work” for her budget. She got around design costs by striking up a conversation with a local man throwing a disc in the park one day. That was Glens Falls musician and disc enthusiast Jon Hotmer.
“And I heard of this other man, Jaimen Hume, a band teacher in Hudson Falls, who I was told was into disc golf. I sent them both a text and asked if they’d get together with me to talk about the course,” she said. “These two fellows designed the whole course and didn’t charge a thing.”
Hume said his involvement is, in part, for selfish reasons.
"She (Hogan) said, 'It'll be free?' And I said, 'No, I’m getting a course,'" he said with a big smile.
But Hogan said their work is only part of the incredible community support for the project.
Bay Road Storage is storing course supplies for free.
Sara Frankenfeld, from Warren County GIS, created “gorgeous maps” of the course for free.
High Peaks Tree Removal is taking down six dead trees for free.
Fountain Square Outfitters has stocked up on disc supplies specifically because of the park and donated sponsorship money.
Other $500 sponsors include Mahoney Notifier, Common Roots Brewing Co., Grey Ghost Bicycles and Phinney Design Group, she said.
“And I’ve had three volunteer days and we’ve gotten over 75 people,” Hogan said, including from members of a disc golfing community stretching to Albany who are anxious “for another free course.”
“This is such a great display of community cooperation,” she said.
Hogan said the pandemic has both opened up volunteer hours for people whose work has been put on hold and also generated a bigger need for outdoor recreational activities.
She calls it “the rise of unstructured play,” adding that the huge success of the recently completed pickleball and tennis courts in the park is further illustration of how popular the park is now.
Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall gushed about the transformation of the park and credited Hogan for a lot of it.
"She’s bringing a younger vibe, newer ideas and they’re very well accepted,” he said Friday. “It’s been an unbelievable transformation and pickleball has been exploding.”
Pickleball has exploded so much so that the city has had to place time limits on court users to allow more people to play, he said.
He also spoke of the planned splash pad for kids to cool off in, which Hogan said will be installed by Memorial Day.
Hall said the disc golf will be a great added feature to a section of the park that doesn’t get a lot of use, other than by dog walkers. He asked that the course builders be mindful of the environment, and they have been, he said.
“Henry Crandall would be really proud of what’s going on over there,” Hall said.
After nine holes, during which Hume’s experience and talent was on display, he talked about how people are already playing the course basically every time he comes to work on it.
And he said cold months ahead aren’t likely to stop that.
“Hardcore guys play all winter,” he said.
If anyone wants to donate to the Crandall Park improvements, there’s a donate button on the top of the website at www.crandallpark.com. A printable scorecard is also available on the site.
